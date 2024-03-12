Neuron Mobility Releases New Zealand's Most Comprehensive E-scooter Study Ever

Leading international e-scooter operator Neuron Mobility, releases New Zealand’s most comprehensive report of its kind, titled Unlocking the Potential of E-Scooters in New Zealand: Supporting Prosperity and Accessibility. The study explores gender differences in e-scooter adoption, inclusivity for people with disabilities, perceptions of safety, and environmental and economic benefits in New Zealand.

E-scooter safety is crucial and there is strong support for helmets in New Zealand

Neuron’s research shows that nine out of ten people in New Zealand believe rider and pedestrian safety is crucial when using an e-scooter. Surprisingly, 38% of New Zealanders were unsure as to whether helmets were required by law for e-scooter riders. Eight out of 10 people believe that helmets are very important, even though they are only ‘strongly advised’ rather than legally required in New Zealand.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

To increase helmet use, 74% believe helmets should be made mandatory, 55% believe rental e-scooter companies should provide helmets, 55% would like to see increased rider education, and 37% believe more incentives are needed.

Rental e-scooters significantly boost local economies

The study found each Neuron e-scooter contributes NZ $13,500 to the local economies per year in New Zealand. Over half (52%) of all e-scooter trips resulted in a purchase from a local business, and 61% of riders spent NZ $20 or more on their most recent trip. On average, Neuron riders spend NZ $38.50 per e-scooter trip and 11% of trips would not have happened at all if the e-scooters were not available, meaning local businesses would have missed out on valuable sales.

Asked where they spend money during their e-scooter trips, 38% of riders said they made purchases at shopping venues, 21% at a restaurant or cafe, and 12% at a leisure and recreational venue like the gym, local event, or attraction. E-scooters are also helping to boost the night-time economy while also supporting shift workers, with 19% of trips happening between 10pm and 6am.

New Zealand’s young female riders are leading the world

New Zealand's e-scooter riders comprise 60% males and 37% females, with 3% preferring not to say. The most common age range for riders globally is 25-34 years old. However, a higher proportion of younger women, aged 18-34 years, are actively choosing to ride e-scooters, accounting for 70% of all female riders versus 51% of males. This percentage is 10% higher than Neuron's global average (60%), suggesting more young women are riding e-scooters in New Zealand than any other country worldwide.

A significant number of riders have a disability or mobility impairment

The study highlighted that 6% of Neuron's riders said they were disabled or had a mobility impairment. This may seem like a small percentage, but it accounts for a large proportion of the rental e-scooter market in New Zealand and highlights the need to make e-scooters available to everyone. Riders from these groups were also found to be more reliant on e-scooters than riders without a disability or mobility impairment, and 16% of trips would not have happened if an e-scooter was unavailable.

More New Zealanders commute on e-scooters than anywhere else in the world

More than half of the e-scooter trips taken (55%) are to commute to work or study; this is higher than the global average, where only one third (33%) of trips are for commuting. This demonstrates that e-scooters are an integral part of New Zealand's transport network and that they play a significant role in riders' daily transport habits.

The report also considered how rental e-scooters have helped to make cities more liveable. The vast majority of riders surveyed (97%) believe Neuron has benefited their city and 36% of trips have replaced a car journey, improving air quality and congestion.

Jayden Bryant, GM of Australia and New Zealand for Neuron Mobility, said: “We’re delighted that the research shows Neuron's e-scooters are boosting local economies and benefiting local businesses. They are providing an accessible transportation option for a diverse range of individuals, including those with disabilities or mobility impairments.

"Proportionately more young New Zealand women are using e-scooters than anywhere else in the world. Rental e-scooters enhance local public transport networks, provide essential transport for the night-time economy, and make cities more liveable.

“Safety is at the heart of everything we do at Neuron and helmets are the single most important way for riders to protect themselves. For this reason, all of our e-scooters in every city we operate have an integrated helmet.”

For more information and insights, see the full report.

© Scoop Media

