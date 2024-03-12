Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Journalism Students Turn Wellington Access Radio Into A Live Newsroom

Tuesday, 12 March 2024, 3:15 pm
Press Release: Wellington Access Radio

‘Breaking news! Tonight’s stories include’…. the studios of Wellington Access Radio being temporarily transformed into a live newsroom!

Once a week, journalism students from Massey University will be broadcasting The Rundown, a live news show from the Ghuznee St studios. Students will spend the morning at the studio researching and creating their bulletin and then will go live on air at 1pm, showcasing local information and breaking news.

Associate Professor James Hollings says that Massey’s journalism students are excited to be offering this refreshing new take on the news.

‘Massey is the oldest continuously operating journalism school in the country, and the biggest. At a time when journalism has never been more important, in providing a reliable source of information that isn’t made up by AI, we know our students have got a lot to contribute. It’s a great opportunity for our students to show they can produce good quality journalism and participate in keeping our communities better informed.’

Station Manager Tony Kemp says that working with the Massey students perfectly fits the ethos of ‘By, For & About’ that underlies all programmes created at the station, and that the live format is particularly exciting.

‘It’s a privilege to be working with the students running a true live news broadcast from our studios. It’s a great example of community voices being heard and we hope it inspires them to pursue their dreams in media and beyond!’

James Hollings agrees that the project fits well with Wellington Access Radio.

‘Access Radio has a strong reputation as a community platform, and we’re very grateful to them in welcoming us in. We’re starting small, with a half hour show a week, but we hope we may grow over time and establish ourselves as a trusted news source that offers something different to what’s already out there’.

You can listen to The Rundown live on Wednesdays at 1pm from 13th March. Listen in live on 106.1fm or stream via www.accessradio.org.nz

About Wellington Access Radio

Wellington Access Radio is the station that’s by, for and about our community. We’re a non-profit, grassroots charity which celebrates the diversity of Wellington. We provide a platform of representation for groups not usually heard in mainstream media, alongside arts, music, and local culture. You make the content. The station serves Wellington, the Hutt Valley and Porirua, with programmes made by diverse communities across the region. Anyone can make a programme or podcast with us, be interviewed, or have their music played on air - get in touch at info@accessradio.org.nz

Tune in on 106.1FM. Stream live and find podcasts on this website and the accessmedia.nz mobile app.

You can also subscribe on Apple podcasts and Spotif

