The Wiggles Groove Across Aotearoa

Get Ready To Sing, Dance & Groove With The Wiggles’ Wiggle Groove Tour!

Embark on a musical adventure like no other with the world’s most popular children's entertainment sensation, The Wiggles! With over three decades of wiggly hits, The Wiggles are bringing the Big Red Car to Aotearoa again, with their high energy, catchy tunes, and signature dance moves coming to a city near you.

The Wiggle Groove Tour promises to be an extravaganza of music, laughter, and learning, featuring all the beloved Wiggles including Anthony, Tsehay, Lachy, Simon, John, Lucia, Caterina & Evie. Of course, it wouldn’t be a Wiggles show without our wiggly friends, Dorothy the Dinosaur, Wags the Dog, Henry the Octopus & Captain Feathersword!

You can count on hearing all your favourite Wiggles songs, including classics like "Fruit Salad," "Hot Potato," "Rock-A-Bye Your Bear," and exciting new tunes that will have your toes tapping and hands clapping!

Don't miss your chance to be a part of the unforgettable experience that will have the whole family singing, dancing and smiling from ear to ear.



Be quick, tickets will sell like… Hot Potatoes

Saturday 28 September @10:00am & 12:30pm

Auckland - Spark Arena

Sunday 29 September @ 10:00am & 12:30pm

Hamilton - Globox Arena

Monday 30 September @10:00am & 12:30pm

Wellington - Michael Fowler Centre

Wednesday 2 October @ 10:00am & 12:30pm

Christchurch - Wolfbrook Arena

For ticket information please go to https://thewiggles.com/live



