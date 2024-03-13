Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Wiggles Groove Across Aotearoa

Wednesday, 13 March 2024, 8:56 am
Press Release: The Public Good

Get Ready To Sing, Dance & Groove With The Wiggles’ Wiggle Groove Tour!

Embark on a musical adventure like no other with the world’s most popular children's entertainment sensation, The Wiggles! With over three decades of wiggly hits, The Wiggles are bringing the Big Red Car to Aotearoa again, with their high energy, catchy tunes, and signature dance moves coming to a city near you.

The Wiggle Groove Tour promises to be an extravaganza of music, laughter, and learning, featuring all the beloved Wiggles including Anthony, Tsehay, Lachy, Simon, John, Lucia, Caterina & Evie. Of course, it wouldn’t be a Wiggles show without our wiggly friends, Dorothy the Dinosaur, Wags the Dog, Henry the Octopus & Captain Feathersword!

You can count on hearing all your favourite Wiggles songs, including classics like "Fruit Salad," "Hot Potato," "Rock-A-Bye Your Bear," and exciting new tunes that will have your toes tapping and hands clapping!

Don't miss your chance to be a part of the unforgettable experience that will have the whole family singing, dancing and smiling from ear to ear.
 

Be quick, tickets will sell like… Hot Potatoes

Saturday 28 September @10:00am & 12:30pm 
Auckland - Spark Arena

Sunday 29 September @ 10:00am & 12:30pm 
Hamilton - Globox Arena

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Monday 30 September @10:00am & 12:30pm 
Wellington - Michael Fowler Centre

Wednesday 2 October @ 10:00am & 12:30pm 
Christchurch - Wolfbrook Arena

For ticket information please go to https://thewiggles.com/live
 

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from The Public Good on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 