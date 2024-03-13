The Wiggles Groove Across Aotearoa
Get Ready To Sing, Dance & Groove With The Wiggles’ Wiggle Groove Tour!
Embark on a musical adventure like no other with the world’s most popular children's entertainment sensation, The Wiggles! With over three decades of wiggly hits, The Wiggles are bringing the Big Red Car to Aotearoa again, with their high energy, catchy tunes, and signature dance moves coming to a city near you.
The Wiggle Groove Tour promises to be an extravaganza of music, laughter, and learning, featuring all the beloved Wiggles including Anthony, Tsehay, Lachy, Simon, John, Lucia, Caterina & Evie. Of course, it wouldn’t be a Wiggles show without our wiggly friends, Dorothy the Dinosaur, Wags the Dog, Henry the Octopus & Captain Feathersword!
You can count on hearing all your favourite Wiggles songs, including classics like "Fruit Salad," "Hot Potato," "Rock-A-Bye Your Bear," and exciting new tunes that will have your toes tapping and hands clapping!
Don't miss
your chance to be a part of the unforgettable experience
that will have the whole family singing, dancing and smiling
from ear to ear.
Be quick, tickets will sell like… Hot Potatoes
Saturday 28
September @10:00am & 12:30pm
Auckland - Spark Arena
Sunday 29 September @ 10:00am
& 12:30pm
Hamilton - Globox Arena
Monday 30 September @10:00am &
12:30pm
Wellington - Michael Fowler Centre
Wednesday 2 October @ 10:00am &
12:30pm
Christchurch - Wolfbrook Arena
For ticket information please go to
https://thewiggles.com/live