Outer Range Returns With Propulsive Season Two Premiering May 16 On Prime Video

Josh Brolin makes directorial debut with season two’s penultimate episode





Today, Prime Video announced that the anticipated second season of the genre-bending drama Outer Range will premiere on May 16 on Prime Video and revealed official first-look images. Prime Video also proudly confirmed that star and executive producer Josh Brolin (Dune: Part Two) will make his directorial debut with Season Two’s penultimate episode.

Building on Season One’s thoughtfully laid foundation that set the central mystery in motion, comes an invigorating sophomore season full of payoffs, grounded twists, and liberated character journeys — all teased in the just-released first-look imagery. Outer Range Season Two comes from showrunner and executive producer Charles Murray (True Story, Sons of Anarchy), with all seven episodes dropping on Thursday, May 16, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

About Outer Range:

Outer Range centres on Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin), a rancher fighting for his land and family, who discovers an unfathomable phenomenon at the edge of Wyoming's wilderness, in the form of a dark void. The mystery surrounding the enigmatic void on the west pasture of the Abbott family ranch deepens in Season Two, as Royal and his wife Cecelia (Lili Taylor) struggle to keep their family together in the aftermath of their granddaughter’s sudden disappearance. The stakes have never been higher for the Abbotts, who now face threats on multiple fronts. Outer Range’s second season propels its characters deeper into the void with profound and unforeseen circumstances that could shake the very foundations of time itself.

Led by Oscar-nominee Josh Brolin (Dune: Part Two), Outer Range features an ensemble cast of award-winning and breakout talent, including Imogen Poots (Baltimore), Lili Taylor (Manhunt), Tamara Podemski (Reservation Dogs), Lewis Pullman (Lessons in Chemistry), Tom Pelphrey (Ozark), Noah Reid (Schitt’s Creek), Shaun Sipos (Reacher), Isabel Arraiza (The Little Things), Olive Abercrombie (The Haunting of Hill House), and Will Patton (Horizon: An American Saga). Outer Range comes from executive producers Charles Murray, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Ernest McNealey, Josh Brolin, Tony Krantz, Heather Rae, and Jon Paré.

