Record January For New Zealanders Travelling

Thursday, 14 March 2024, 11:04 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

New Zealand-resident traveller arrivals in January 2024 was a record for any January month, according to data released by Stats NZ today.

There were 328,100 New Zealand-resident travellers who arrived back in January 2024. This exceeded the pre-COVID numbers of 320,900 in January 2019 and 326,300 in January 2020.

“Arrivals are typically high in January as New Zealanders return from summer breaks, mostly from visiting friends and relatives, and holidaying abroad,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said.

Find more from Statistics New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
