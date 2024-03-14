Jim Beam Homegrown 2023 Only 2 Sleeps Away! Less Than 500 Tickets Left!

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Thursday, 14 March 2024, 12:01 pm
Press Release: Jim Beam Homegrown

The Wellington waterfront has had its festival makeover and is very nearly ready to welcome 23,000 Kiwi music fans. The iconic festival with 5 stages and 45 of Aotearoa’s finest acts has less than 500 tickets left which are expected to be gone by this evening.

Organiser Andrew Tuck says “We’re really grateful for the continued support and enthusiasm for Kiwi music. With all the international acts on offer it’s a real testament to the love Kiwi music fans have for our own artists”.

Saturday’s line-up includes big names such as LAB, Bic Runga, Teeks, Kora, Blindspott, Lee Mvtthews, Coterie, Sons of Zion, Kaylee Bell, Stan Walker and Ladi6. With 5 different genres there really is something for everyone and the crowd is often as diverse as the music.

Kora’s frontman Fran Kora is excited to be headlining on the Park Stage; “Homegrown has always been the festival that brings the best of NZ music together and a festival that signals the end of summer touring for many bands. Homegrown is where we give everything we have on the stage for the fans. Having all the NZ bands in one place, helps each of us push each other to perform at our best, and is an awesome way to celebrate with our muso friends once the show is done. Always a festival to look forward to”.

Jim Beam is unique in that the Waterfront remains open to the public and ticket holders can come and go from each of the stages. Attendees can also use their tickets to ride free on public transport on event day and organisers encourage festival goers to download their App and check the website for all the information they will need including the schedule and site map and other FAQs.

The current weather forecast is for sunshine with gates opening at 1pm

For the last remaining tickets and information go to www.homegrown.net.nz

