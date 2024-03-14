Aotearoa’s Finest Queer Comics Join Forces For The Wellington Comedy Club Rainbow Showcase

This May Te Whanganui-A-Tara will be treated to a night of big laughs and queer joy at the two hour comedy extravaganza, the Wellington Comedy Club Rainbow Showcase, on at Te Auaha during the NZ International Comedy Festival with Best Foods Mayo.

On 15 May, this night of queer comedy excellence will feature the incredibly talented and award winning gay icon, James Mustapic. Winner of Celebrity Treasure Island 2023, known for his hit TVNZ+ series Abandonment Issues, and his web series Repressed Memories, James has also appeared on Have You Been Paying Attention? and Guy Montgomery’s Guy Mont-Spelling Bee.

The outstanding LGBTQIA+ line-up includes big names and comedy rising stars, including Wellington’s own Booth The Clown, winner of Best Joke and Best Comedian 2023 Wellington Comedy Awards. Booth has appeared at the likes of the World of Wearable Arts Award and Splore. Brynley Stent, 2021 Billy T Award winner and star of everything from Shortland Street, Taskmaster, and Celebrity Treasure Island joins the showcase, alongside Emma Wollum, 2017 Wellington Raw Comedy Quest and 2019 & 2020 Golden Guitar Female Vocalist of the Year winner.

Also taking to the stage in this evening of unforgettable comedy is What We Do in the Shadows and Wellington Paranormal star Karen O’Leary alongside saxophonist Eilish Wilson who has toured with Trinity Roots and the Bret McKenzie Band, 2023 Wellington Raw Comedy Quest finalist and 2023 Emerging Pasifika Writer in Residence at Te Herenga Waka, Viki Moananu, 2022 Wellington Raw Comedy Quest semifinalist Jennifer Rose, writer, comedian and dungeon master Cassie Taurima, and more.

These talented comedians share their unique perspectives, hilarious stories and well-crafted jokes. From sharp wit to charming delivery, this showcase promises an evening of immense talent and entertainment that is as diverse as it is fabulous.

Wellington Comedy Club Rainbow Showcase plays

Wednesday 15 May, 8.15PM

Tapere Nui, Te Auaha

