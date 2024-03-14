First Ever Wānaka Crag Fest Counting Down To Opening

The brand new Wānaka Crag Fest, a joint event of the Wānaka Climbing Club and New Zealand Alpine Club, aims to bring climbers together to build community, advance skills and increase sustainability knowledge over three exciting days. Suitable for anyone who has done some outdoor climbing, the event appeals to rookie and seasoned climbers, with something for everyone. Also, with heaps of support from our amazing sponsors there are tons of prizes to give away!

The clinics on offer have proven popular as a refresher or to learn some new skills. With a range of competency levels catered for, and some of the cheapest instruction from the best instructors, it is no wonder that these have filled quickly.

Community is essential for the festival, and we have woven lots of social opportunities into the weekend. On Friday, a quiz night aims to bring people together and build the buzz, while Saturday night’s party complete with live music is for letting your hair down. On Sunday there is a morning yoga session to work out the kinks and relax a little with your new friends.

Sustainability plays an important part too. The education and awareness offered through our guest speakers and supported climbing sessions is put into practice with a working bee on Saturday afternoon, where participants can put in the good mahi to earn not only some crag karma, but also their dinner! Any Crag Fest attendees who take part in the sustainability project will get a free burger and drink on Saturday night (numbers limited).

Crag Fest runs from 15 – 17th March, for more information and tickets visit alpineclub.org.nz/event/cragfest

Thanks to our Fest Partners Black Diamond, La Sportiva, and Petzl and Fest Supporters Aspiring Guides, Bivouac Outdoor, and Further Faster.

Background The New Zealand Alpine Club was formed in 1891 and aims to promote and support climbing at all levels within New Zealand. The club has over 4500 members, twelve regional sections and six staff based at its headquarters in Christchurch and across New Zealand. The scope of its activities is broad, including publishing, the provision of 16 alpine huts and base lodges, instruction, events, advocacy, insurance and support for overseas climbing expeditions.

