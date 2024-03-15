Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Image Of King Charles III To Appear On New Zealand's Coins Confirmed

Friday, 15 March 2024, 10:49 am
Press Release: Reserve Bank

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua has confirmed that New Zealand’s circulating and commemorative coins will bear the Commonwealth effigy (image) of King Charles III, King of New Zealand.

Commonwealth Effigy of HM King Charles III in generic coin mock-up

Ian Woolford, Director of Money and Cash – Tari Moni Whai Take, said that the King had recently approved application of the effigy, designed for the Royal Mint by Dan Thorne, to all New Zealand’s current circulating coin designs. The King faces to the left in keeping with the convention that the direction changes between sovereigns.

“While it’s unlikely that New Zealanders will see the new effigy in their change until 2027,” Mr Woolford said, “it will be seen on our legal tender coins for the first time with the 2024 proof currency set to be produced by NZ Post under licence from the Reserve Bank.

“The first circulating coin to bear the new effigy will likely be the 10-cent piece, with an expected minting date of 2025. The first mintings of the other four denominations with the new image are likely to be in 2027. Coins typically enter circulation about two years after production.

“These anticipated timings are based on typical demand and stock levels, which are kept sufficient to deal with any demand spikes or supply chain issues.

“The new coins will have the same physical characteristics as those bearing the effigy of the late Queen Elizabeth II. We will not be withdrawing any existing coins in circulation, and these will remain legal tender.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“We will update on circulation dates as the time nears, and we’ll also work with cash handling machine manufacturers to confirm that there are no glitches with acceptance of the new coins,” Mr Woolford said.

An interim New Zealand effigy of the King, by Wellingtonian Stephen Fuller, was approved by the King to appear on legal tender coins in 10 commemorative coin issues by, or in production for, NZ Post under licence from the Reserve Bank.

 

More information

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Reserve Bank on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 