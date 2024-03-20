Te Puna Umanga Venture Taranaki, The Regional Film Office, Supports The Mountain World Premiere In Taranaki

Brylee Flutey, GM Destination at Te Puna Umanga Venture Taranaki expresses excitement about hosting the world premiere of The Mountain in Taranaki.

"We’re thrilled to have supported The Mountain, and to be hosting the world premiere under the watchful eye of Taranaki."

"The event will shine a spotlight on the region and celebrate all who have been involved, from production to talent, and of course mana whenua who see Taranaki Maunga as a tupuna or ancestor and who producers Piki Films have worked closely with to bring this heart-felt Rachel House production to life."

The film is significant for Taranaki as it highlights our unique natural landscapes, with Taranaki Maunga playing a central starring role. It also celebrates and reminds people that Taranaki is in fact a great film location, having also played host to other successful productions including The Last Samurai, and Predicament, and we would invite other producers and the wider film industry to consider Taranaki for their next production."

The New Zealand screen industry brings a range of direct and indirect economic benefits to the sector and New Zealand’s wider economy, and The Mountain has been no exception. During pre-production and filming, 126 cast and crew were in Taranaki, accounting for more than 2,200 bed nights, with 5,703 meals catered for, generating conservatively over $800,000 in direct spend during the four-week period.

"As the Taranaki Regional Film Office, we know that beyond the direct on-the-ground impacts film can have on a region, it also has the ability to promote tourism, facilitate know-how and technology transfer to other industries, and generate domestic and international recognition of the Taranaki brand. We look forward to celebrating The Mountain’s release while also capitalising on further film opportunities and the increased regional exposure that this exciting production will bring," explains Flutey.

Additional Information:

- Te Puna Umanga Venture Taranaki, is the Regional Film Office and takes a strategic approach to Film on behalf of the Taranaki region.

- The New Zealand screen industry brings a range of direct and indirect economic benefits to the sector and New Zealand’s wider economy, this is also true of the impact the industry has on Taranaki.

- New Zealand is widely regarded as one of the world’s premiere locations for screen production, and is a highly profitable industry, with screen sector revenue reaching $3.5 billion in 2017, with $1 billion total expenditure on production, and that same year revenue received by production and post-production businesses from international sources increased by 19%. The sector also employed around 16,000 people, with the average industry wage being $80,000 in 2019.

- Along with The Mountain, historically Taranaki has been the home of other large international film crews, namely The Last Samurai (2003), alongside Predicament (2010), and Came a hot Friday (1985). Taranaki is well-placed with our unique natural landscapes, film-friendly communities, sunshine hours, unique to NZ energy infrastructure, and equidistant Auckland/Wellington location to capitalise on further film opportunities. The Regional Film Office Venture Taranaki will continue to work with industry and the New Zealand Film Commission to position Taranaki in a favourable film light.

