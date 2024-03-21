Fieldays, Connecting The Agricultural Community For 56 Years

The countdown is on for Fieldays 2024, with only 82 days until the gates open on Wednesday 12 June. Preparations are in full swing as the build of the small city starts taking shape in early April, transforming the 114 hectares of Mystery Creek Events Centre into a showcase of New Zealand’s food and fibre sector.

At its core, Fieldays is about bringing together the agricultural community – farmers & growers, industry professionals, Government agencies, International delegations, researchers, and enthusiasts to celebrate a shared passion, exchange ideas, and forge lasting connections.

"Fieldays is more than just an exhibition; it's a vital connection point that strengthens the bonds within our agricultural community," said Peter Nation, New Zealand National Fieldays Society, CEO. "For over half a century, this four day event has played a pivotal role in fostering relationships, creating connection, facilitating knowledge transfer, and driving progress in our primary industries.”

With over 1000 exhibitors, Fieldays visitors can expect to see a diverse range of cutting-edge agricultural technology, innovative farm equipment, and rural lifestyle exhibits and bag themselves a bargain, thanks to our loyal and longstanding exhibitors who bring iconic brands to the event.

The ever-popular Fieldays demonstrations and competitions, alongside the six Fieldays branded hubs: Innovation, Hauora Taiwhenua Health & Wellbeing, Forestry, Careers & Education, Sustainability and Digital Futures, create a variety of opportunities for visitors to experience different aspects of agriculture, innovation, sustainability, rural life, education and digital adoption.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Circle 12 – 15 June in your calendars for this iconic Kiwi event. It’s the place to connect with like-minded individuals and businesses explore new horizons, and contribute to the growth and development of our vital NZ agricultural landscape.

Tickets go on sale early May.

For more information please go to www.fieldays.co.nz

© Scoop Media

