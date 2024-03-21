Classic Fighters Omaka Becomes Marlborough Lines Classic Fighters

Classic Fighters Omaka is pleased to announce that Marlborough Lines is the new Naming Rights Sponsor of the Omaka Classic Fighters Show. In an agreement that will see the two organisations working closely together for the next three air shows (Easter 2015, 2027 and 2029), this partnership will further increase the profile of Marlborough’s largest multi-day event.

Left to Right: Tim Cosgrove - CEO Marlborough Lines, Jane Orphan - CEO Omaka AHC; and Gavin Conroy – GM Classic Fighters Airshow

Tim Cosgrove, CEO of Marlborough Lines, expressed: “We are delighted to support the Classic Fighters Airshow. This is a nationally significant event which draws numerous visitors to the region and directly benefits the wider Marlborough community. This partnership marks a significant commitment to supporting the local community, and providing a platform for aviation enthusiasts and the general public to appreciate the beauty and evolution of aviation. This is an event the whole community can be proud of”.

Jane Orphan, CEO of Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre, said, “We are excited to welcome Marlborough Lines as the lead sponsor of the Classic Fighters airshow. They have been stalwart supporters from our very first air show back in 2001 and previously sponsored the Marlborough Lines Twilight Extreme, one of the most popular family entertainment highlights of our 3-day event. Marlborough Lines has stepped up to take over the principal sponsor role, which is vital to enabling us to continue delivering a stunning event.”

Preparations for the 2025 show are underway, with a sensational lineup of aircraft and attractions planned for Marlborough Lines Classic Fighters 2025. We look forward to working with Marlborough Lines to attract tens of thousands of visitors from around New Zealand and the world to Omaka.

About Marlborough Lines Classic Fighters: Held every alternate Easter, the air show is the primary fundraising event for the Omaka Aviation Heritage Museum, located in Blenheim, Marlborough, NZ.

The next show is 18th-20th April 2025, and tickets are available now at www.classicfighters.co.nz

© Scoop Media

