Capital City Hosting Major Kapa Haka Festival

Thursday, 21 March 2024, 3:32 pm
Press Release: Te Matatini Festival

Wellington City will be hosting the Te-Whanganui-a-Tara senior kapa haka regionals for the first time in ten years with six teams performing including a group comprised of workers from the Wellington City Council.

Additionally, this year's competition promises to be especially memorable with the debut of a brand new group, Te Kairangi ō Poutama, of Ngāti Toa, set to make their mark on the stage alongside seasoned performers at the Michael Fowler Centre on Saturday 23rd March.

This year’s MCs are popular social media sensation, Nix Adams, veteran broadcaster Te Hamua Nikora, and Terangingahina Moeahu of Te Atiawa.

Te Matatini Te-Whanganui-a-Tara delegate, Te Teira Davis, says the last time the district hosted the kapa haka regionals was in 2020 after a series of postponements due to the Covid-19 lockdowns. The organisers are excited to return after a four-year hiatus.

"It’s always an exciting time seeing and feeling the wairua of haka and whanaungatanga come to the fore of such an event."

From February to May, hundreds of teams from 13 regions in New Zealand and Australia will compete in their respective regional qualifiers to vie for a spot at Te Matatini in New Plymouth, Taranaki in 2025.

Kapa haka teams in Mataatua, Ngāti Kahungunu, Te Tauihu o te Waka a Māui, Te Arawa and Te Kāhui Maunga have already completed their regional competitions with 22 groups qualifying for the national Te Matatini Festival in 2025.

After the Te-Whanganui-a-Tara regionals, two more teams will qualify for Te Matatini 2025.

Te -Whanganui-a -Tara Kapa Haka a Rohe will be held at the Michael Fowler Centre in Wellington Saturday 23rd March 2024.

