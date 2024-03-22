L.A.B Announce 2 Massive Shows To Celebrate Their New Album With Guests Stan Walker, Tiki Taane, Corrella

L.A.B are hitting the road for their only New Zealand shows this winter to celebrate their new album, L.A.B VI, with one North Island show and one South Island show.

On Saturday, June 29, over Matariki weekend, L.A.B returns to Hamilton’s Globox Arena with Stan Walker and chart toppers Corrella. The following weekend they head to Christchurch’s Town Hall on Saturday, July 6 where Tiki Taane (One Man Band) and Corrella will join L.A.B. Both shows will see L.A.B perform new songs from L.A.B VI and, for the first time, incorporate a special acoustic unplugged section into their set.

Tickets are on sale from midday Wednesday, March 27 from Loop.

L.A.B’s winter shows come off the back of a massive 13-date tour through the United States including the esteemed California Roots Festival and a hugely busy summer playing sell-out shows across New Zealand, Hawaii and the Byron Bay Bluesfest in Australia.

L.A.B’s latest album L.A.B VI reached #1 on the Official NZ Top 40 Album Charts in its first week of release and marked the band’s fourth consecutive album to reach Number One, beating out stiff competition from the likes of Taylor Swift, Kanye West & Ty Dolla $Ign. L.A.B is also now the third equal all time for the most Number One albums among NZ artists.

The 11 songs featured on L.A.B VI are a welcome addition to an already beloved catalogue. Incorporating all aspects of the band's unique sound, the album combines reggae/roots and soul with funk and elements of rock. Featuring the singles 'Take It Away', 'Casanova', 'Oh No (Pt. 2)' and the newly-released ‘Ocean Demon’.

With over a decade of experience as an artist and storyteller, Stan Walker (tribe affiliations: Tuhoe, Ngai TeRangi, Ngati Ranginui, Ngati Pukenga, Tuhourangi Ngati Wahiao, Ngati Porou, Ngati Whakaue and Ngai Tahu) feels like it’s just the beginning. Stan's latest single is ‘Māori Ki Te Ao’ (Māori to the world), a reggae-inspired anthem that builds on his acclaimed narrative of Māori culture. This follows his globally celebrated song 'I AM' from Oscar-nominated Ava DuVernay's film ORIGIN, which saw Aotearoa and Māori culture showcased and revered on the world stage. The single is taken from Stan’s forthcoming EP due for release this year.

Stan is looking forward to returning to Hamilton for the concert with L.A.B and Corrella, saying “I am excited to be sharing a stage with Aotearoa's best music artists."

Aotearoa’s most exciting band on the rise, Corrella, will join L.A.B for both the North and South Island shows following their own successful run of headline shows. Corrella also have new music in the form of their new EP LIVE AT ROUNDHEAD STUDIOS, out this Friday. The EP features the tracks ‘Lady Divine’, ‘Bonfire’, and their number one charting single, ‘Blue Eyed Maori’, which has spent 35 weeks at the number one spot on the NZ Singles Chart to date.

Joining L.A.B in Christchurch is renowned artist and one-man band, Tiki Taane (Ngati Maniapoto). Tiki’s extraordinary ability to rock the mic as a hype MC, or as a one-man band live looper, or through the collaborations he does with bands and orchestras, is something to be experienced firsthand. No matter the set he performs, or which country he performs in, the audience is always reminded of the sheer power of Tiki’s ability to unify and connect as he seamlessly delivers a unique performance experience, making him the most diverse producer and performing artist in Aotearoa NZ.

“I’m so amped to be supporting one of my favourite bands at one of my favourite venues in the city that shaped me. I’ll be bringing my One Man Band vibes to get you all fired up and ready for the L.A.B experience,” says Tiki.

Don’t miss L.A.B and special guests for these special shows this winter! For tickets and more information head to https://www.loop.co.nz/

L.A.B Winter Shows

With guests Stan Walker, Tiki Taane (One Man Band), Corrella

Presented by Coruba, thanks to Loop, Scapegrace, Mai FM & The Edge

Saturday June 29 - Hamilton Globox Arena - L.A.B, Stan Walker, Corrella

Saturday July 6 - Christchurch Town Hall - L.A.B, Tiki Taane, Corrella

