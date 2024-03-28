NZ Legends - NZ Highwaymen Announce Their 20 Date Winter Tour – A Very Special Country Music Event

Over 10,000 tickets sold throughout the 24 date tour in May/June and Nov 2023. By popular demand The NZ Highwaymen are coming back in June/July 2024. New Zealand’s Highwaymen, between them, have recorded over 100 albums, many of which went Gold & Platinum. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to see four of NZ’s most loved Country artists performing together ‘live’ on the same stage.

Brendan Dugan, Eddie Low, Gray Bartlett, and Dennis Marsh are the NZ Highwaymen.

Their shows have delighted, and the music is familiar, belting out the biggest hits from international legends along with their own hit songs. The NZ Highwaymen are known individually in their own right and have toured the country many times in various groups, including the sell-out ‘Highway of Legends’ tour along with the recent 'NZ Highwaymen Tour' of which took them from Keri Keri to Invercargill in 2023.

We are back in June/July in both North and South Islands with some new songs and with each of our star's favourites, along with a humorous and entertaining show. We are coming to some towns that we couldn't get to on the 2023 tour and we revisit some venues again.

The NZ Highwaymen will also be launching a LIVE DVD filmed at the James Hay Theatre in Christchurch, the original home of the TV program ‘That’s Country’. The DVD includes performances and Interviews and will be on sale at the shows.

(Please note that due to venue contracts with ticketing agencies each show is on a different ticketing outlet)

Please visit www.nzhighwaymen.com to find the outlets where you can buy tickets.

It's a very special country music event not to be missed.

Tour Itinerary

March 26th 7.00pm NATIONWIDE TICKET LAUNCH

Hastings 7:00pm Thursday June 6th - Toi Toi Opera House

Palmerston North 7:00pm Friday June 7th - Regent Theatre

Wellington 7:00pm Saturday June 8th - Upper Hutt Cossie

Carterton (Matinee) 2:30pm Sunday June 9th - Carterton Event Centre

Hamilton 7:00pm Thursday June 13th - Claudelands Event Centre (Heaphy Room)

Auckland 7:00pm Friday June 14th - Sacred Heart College Auditorium Glendene

Whangarei 7:00pm Saturday June 15th - Whangarei Boys High Auditorium

Thames 700pm Wednesday June 19th - War Memorial Civic Centre

Tauranga 7:00pm Thursday June 20th - Holy Trinity Tauranga

Whanganui 7:00pm Friday June 21st - Whanganui Opera House

Stratford 7:00pm Saturday 22nd June - TET Kings Theatre

Ashburton 7.00pm Thursday June 27th - Ashburton Event Centre

Christchurch 7:00pm Friday June 28th - Aurora Centre

Wanaka 7:00pm Saturday June 29th - Lake Wanaka Centre

Alexandra (Matinee) 2:30pm Sunday 30th June - Alexander Memorial Theatre

Mosgiel 7.00pm Tuesday 2nd July - Coronation Hall Mosgiel

Waimate 7:00pm Thursday 4th July - Regent Theatre Waimate

Hokitika 7.00pm Friday 5th July - Hokitika’s Regent Theatre

Westport 7.00pm Saturday 6th July - NBS Theatre

Motueka (Matinee) 2:30pm Sunday 7th July - Motueka Memorial Hall

