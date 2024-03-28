10 Years Of ComicFest NZ

Save the date - ComicFest 2024 will be celebrating it’s 10-year anniversary on 4 May 2024.

ComicFest is hosted by Wellington City Libraries and National Library of New Zealand. The event runs from 9am to 4:30pm on 4 May at the National Library of New Zealand in Wellington (corner of Molesworth and Aitken Streets).

The action-packed event explores the world of cartoons and comics through a festival of workshops, talks, comic giveaways, live drawing and even a children’s cosplay competition. See below for the programme for the day. Register here to attend the panels and workshops.

All day activities:

9am to 4:30pm – Drawing competition: Can you comicify that?

9am to 4:30pm – Free comics!

Talks, panels, and workshops:

3:30pm to 4:20pm – Panel: Happy Anniversary ComicFest with Dylan Horrocks, Sarah Laing, Jem Yoshioka . Hosted by Sam Orchard.

