10 Years Of ComicFest NZ
Save the date - ComicFest 2024 will be celebrating it’s 10-year anniversary on 4 May 2024.
ComicFest is hosted by Wellington City Libraries and National Library of New Zealand. The event runs from 9am to 4:30pm on 4 May at the National Library of New Zealand in Wellington (corner of Molesworth and Aitken Streets).
The action-packed event explores the world of cartoons and comics through a festival of workshops, talks, comic giveaways, live drawing and even a children’s cosplay competition. See below for the programme for the day. Register here to attend the panels and workshops.
All day activities:
- 9am to 4:30pm – Drawing competition: Can you comicify that?
- 9am to 4:30pm – Free comics!
Talks, panels, and workshops:
- 9:30am to 10:20am – Panel discussion drawing nature: The great outdoors with Giselle Clarkson, Lily Duval and Sarah Laing. Hosted by Neil Johnstone.
- 10am to 11am – Workshop: Creating comics with Sarah Howell.
- 10:30 to 11:20am – Panel: Finding you own style with Selina Tusitala Marsh, Ned Wenlock and Jem Yoshioka. Hosted by Sam Orchard.
- 11:30am to 12:20pm – Panel: Expanding horizons with Dylan Horrocks, Daniel Vernon and Zak Waipara. Hosted by Stephen Clothier.
- 12:30pm to 1pm – Kids’ cosplay competition.
- 1pm to 2pm – Workshop: How to draw New Zealand wildlife with Lily Duval.
- 1:30 pm to 2:20pm – Keynote Address – Dr Mophead with Selina Tusitala Marsh.
- 2:30 to 3:20pm – Panel: Sharing Te ao Māori and Mātauranga Māori through Pukawaituhi with Isobel Joy Te Aho-White, Munro Te Whata, Daniel Vernon . Hosted by Zak Waipara.
3:30pm to 4:20pm – Panel: Happy Anniversary ComicFest with Dylan Horrocks, Sarah Laing, Jem Yoshioka . Hosted by Sam Orchard.