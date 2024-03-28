NZIFF Adds Six Regions To 2024 Festival Line-up

WhānauMārama: New Zealand International Film Festival (NZIFF) today announces the addition of six more regions for NZIFF 2024, with the festival set to screen in Kirikiriroa Hamilton, Ahuriri Napier, Whakatū Nelson, Ngāmotu New Plymouth, Whakaoriori Masterton, and Tauranga-moana Tauranga this August and September.

Following the announcement of NZIFF 2024 seasons in Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington, Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland, Ōtepoti Dunedin, and Ōtautahi Christchurch last month, the festival has been working closely with a collective of independent cinema owners, operators, and local film societies with a view to including them in this year’s festival run.

New Zealand Film Festival Trust Executive Director Sally Woodfield says: “We are delighted to bring NZIFF 2024 to the LIDO Cinema in Hamilton, MTG Century Theatre in Napier, State Cinemas in Nelson, Len Lye Cinema in New Plymouth, Regent 3 in Masterton and Luxe Cinemas Tauranga in Tauranga. We are immensely grateful to the cinemas and the local film societies for coming together to positively support and help facilitate a wider delivery of the festival.”

Ms Woodfield said that delivery in the regions for 2024 was only viable with a level of community support and local funding to help contribute to the costs of presenting the festival.

“We appreciate the passion that Aotearoa cinemagoers have for NZIFF, and we deeply value the commitment that these venues, local film societies and others in their community have shown in supporting the festival at a grassroots level. The outpouring of love for the festival from all involved has been heartwarming and demonstrates not only how much the cinemas value NZIFF, but also their audiences.”

Ross Churchouse, Partner in The LIDO Cinema Hamilton says, “We are dedicated to working in partnership with the NZIFF to secure the NZIFF in Hamilton in 2024 and beyond. This positive support and dedication to provide the festival to other provincial locations is reflected in the collective efforts of all the other regional cinema locations. The NZIFF is an important date on the cinema-going calendars for all our customers, communities, and regional film societies. We want to acknowledge their support and ongoing efforts to ensure that our communities will continue to be able to attend NZIFF outside of the metropolitan centres.”

NZIFF 2024 will screen in The Embassy, Roxy Cinema and Light House Cinema Cuba in Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington (31 July – 11 August), The Civic, Hollywood Avondale and ASB Auckland Waterfront Theatre in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland (7 – 18 August), The Regent Theatre in Ōtepoti Dunedin (14 – 25 August), State Cinemas in Whakatū Nelson (14 – 25 August), Lumière Cinemas in Ōtautahi Christchurch (15 August – 1 September), Luxe Cinemas in Tauranga-moana (15 – 28 August), MTG Century Theatre in Ahuriri Napier (21 August – 1 September), LIDO Cinema in Kirikiriroa Hamilton (21 August – 4 September), Len Lye Cinema in Ngāmotu New Plymouth (21 August – 4 September), and Regent 3 in Whakaoriori Masterton (21 August – 4 September).

Further announcements regarding NZIFF 2024 will be made over the coming months ahead of the festival’s launch in July.

