Complimentary Accounting Services Support

Would your club/organisation benefit from some free accounting services support?

Thanks to Foundation North, Aktive is available to work with select entities offering hands-on support and assistance. This could include:

Setting up new or improving existing Xero systems

Setting up budget and variance reporting

Covering the cost of Xero license fees

Transaction processing

Setting up and producing management and annual reporting

Training of existing staff

Providing on-going expert Xero and accounting support.

We are keen to support organisations that are not currently using Xero or have Xero and would value capability, expertise and resource. This support would help efficiently process transactions and produce reporting that assists with organisational decision making and compliance with regulations.

We’re here to help and are committed to ensuring this opportunity is well utilised by organisations that would benefit from this support.

To find out more, email david.brewis@aktive.org.nz by Friday 12 April

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

