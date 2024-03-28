The Resene Architecture & Design Film Festival Announces Its 13th Edition

The 13th annual Resene Architecture & Design Film Festival is set to return in 2024, travelling to cinemas across Aotearoa New Zealand starting 2 May through to 3 July.

The Resene Architecture & Design Film Festival was launched in 2012 with the purpose of presenting the best architecture and design films to New Zealand cinemas. From the first year, screening only at Rialto Cinemas in Auckland, the festival has significantly grown, now screening across eight regions and ten cinemas, making it a nationwide event and a key annual film festival in New Zealand. The festival is also now one of the largest architecture and design film festivals in the world.

Starting this May, the festival will present eighteen feature films, six shorts, a world premiere at the Christchurch Town Hall with Maurice & I, and an exciting line-up of special events, including filmmaker Q&A’s and guest speakers.

The festival will play nationwide at these locations:

Auckland Rialto Cinemas Newmarket 2 - 22 May

Wellington Embassy Theatre and Light House Cuba & Petone 16 May - 3 June

Christchurch Deluxe Cinemas 16 May - 2 June

Dunedin Rialto Cinemas 30 May - 12 June

Hawke’s Bay Event Cinemas Havelock North 30 May - 12 June

Nelson State Cinemas 20 June - 3 July

And a smaller edit of the festival will also run as part of ‘Festival Selects’ in:

New Plymouth EVENT Cinemas 6 - 12 June

Tauranga EVENT Cinemas Tauranga Central 20 - 26 June

Rialto Cinemas has partnered with Yasmine Ganley, Sara Black, and Adam Bryce from the creative agency ART DEPT to curate the film festival — shaping the artistic vision and securing a selection of the latest and most captivating architecture and design documentaries. Director Yasmine Ganley says: “We are excited to announce a full-bodied lineup of incredibly engaging feature-length and short documentary films chosen from all over the globe. Practicality, sustainability, and futurism are notions that run through this year’s categories — THE ICONOCLASTIC, DESIGN RADICALS, A FEMININE VISION and GREEN-MINDED.”

Hero films include Maurice & I, Rick Harvie and Jane Mahoney’s local Christchurch-based documentary celebrating the architectural partnership of Sir Miles Warren and Maurice Mahoney and their resulting legacy; New England Modernism: Revolutionary Architecture In The 20th Century, a deep dive into American Modernism’s provocative footing in New England; Point Of Origin, which documents the design and construction of one of Rem Koolhaas’s smallest—but most challenging—commissions; Green Over Gray, a panorama of the visionary “green” architect Emilio Ambasz; Fashion Reimagined, which charts a trailblazing fashion designer on a mission to create a sustainable collection from field to finished garment, and Tūhononga the festival’s first film in Te Reo Māori directed by local filmmaker Miriama Toms.

Kathryn Bennett, Rialto Cinemas’ Group Manager, says: “We are thrilled that the festival is returning for another year. We are immensely grateful for the support from both our new and long-standing sponsors, our cinema exhibitor partners nationwide, and to our attendees for their continued passion and engagement. Our film festival wouldn’t be possible without them.”

The film festival was created by Rialto Cinemas with the support of Resene, the official naming rights sponsor. Nick Nightingale, Managing Director of Resene, is excited to share the latest edition of the festival with New Zealand audiences: “New Zealand’s creative community constantly keep us on our toes, sparking new products, new colours, new services, and new ways of doing things. So many of our products and colours have been born or evolved out of these creative challenges. Since our humble beginnings in a Wellington garage 78 years ago with paint made in a concrete mixer, our passion for paint, colour and creativity has continued to grow. This festival allows us to share a treasure trove of inspiration with all of you that inspire us.”

This year’s festival gold partners are Fisher & Paykel, COLORSTEEL, Inzide, Blum, HOME Magazine, and Go Media. Bronze partner is Architectural Designers New Zealand (ADNZ), and our wine partner is Trinity Hill Wines.

TICKETS ON SALE THURSDAY 28 MARCH

FIND TICKETS AT ARCHITECTUREANDDESIGNFILMFESTIVAL.CO.NZ

© Scoop Media

