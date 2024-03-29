Radio Special For The 60th Anniversary Of The British Pirate Radio Station This Easter Weekend

“Please Don’t Take Them Away - The Story Of The Great British Pirate Era”

60 years ago, on the Easter Weekend of 1964, radio listening in Britain was changed forever. With the start of broadcasts from Britain’s first daytime commercial radio station Radio Caroline – which became the inspiration for New Zealand’s first pirate, then private commercial station, Auckland’s Radio Hauraki in late 1966.

Anchored off the Essex coast and free of government control, Caroline (and the offshore radio stations that followed in her footsteps over the next few years) gave the British Radio Listeners a complete transformation in their radio landscape. In place of the limited pop music choice offered by the BBC Light Programme, listeners learned to love Offshore Radio Stations such as Radio Caroline, Radio London, Swinging Radio England, Radio 270 and many more.

Exactly 60 years on, join UK radio host Mark Stafford for “Please Don’t Take Them Away – The Story Of The Great British Pirate Era” as he revisits the Swinging 60’s and tells the full story of those great radio days along with a soundtrack of the wonderful music of the era.

Along the way Dave Cash, Robbie Dale, Tony Prince, Roger “Twiggy” Day, Don Allen, Johnnie Walker, John Peel and more will tell us exactly what life was like breaking all the rules in a life at sea.

The Stafford’s World Special “Please Don’t Take Them Away – The Story Of The Great British Pirate Era” will be heard on a few New Zealand radio stations over Easter weekend including :

WEST COAST RADIO – 87.6FM Auckland & 87.9FM Northland,

EAST FM – 88.1FM Howick & 107.1FM East Auckland,

FRANKLIN MUSIC – 107.1FM Franklin, Pukekohe,

KIS FM – 107.5FM Taupo,

CENTRAL FM – 99.4FM, 105.2FM & 106.0FM Waipukurau and Central & Southern Hawke’s Bay,

MIX FM – 87.9FM Northern Suburbs of Wellington,

MUSHROOM FM – ONLINE STREAM ONLY (based in Wellington) : www.mushroomfm.com,

HAPPY DAYS FM – 88.3FM Palmerston, Waikouaiti (East Otago), and Clinton (South Otago)

AND OTHER OVERSEAS STATIONS:

CENTRAL WEST RADIO – ONLINE STREAM ONLY

(Based in Central West, NSW, Australia) : centralwestradio.caster.fm

Contact stations for broadcast times.

See AB SOUNDBITES : www.absoundbites.co.nz for website links to online streams for each of the radio stations.

