Rent The Musical Is Coming To Wellington

Friday, 29 March 2024, 5:35 pm
Press Release: Emma Maguire

A dark, hopeful celebration of the rainbow community

Kauri Theatre Company presents Rent The Musical, coming to the Gryphon Theatre in Wellington 10-20th of April 2024.

Based loosely on Puccini’s La Boheme, Rent is a year in the life of several young struggling artists and musicians in early-90s New York City, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. One of the longest-running musicals on the Broadway stage, we’re proud to bring this wonderful show to Wellington this year.

Director Lox Dixon says of the show, “As someone who grew up on 80s rock inherited from my parents, the score speaks to my heart and is the perfect complement to the gritty subject matter. The score enables the story to be told in an authentic way and doesn't hold back in punching the audience in the face when it needs to.”

With a brilliant score, gorgeous full cast harmonies and some awesome numbers that everyone will recognise, this show celebrates our rainbow community and highlights voices that often go unheard (homeless, addicts, chronically ill). It’s a show that honours what our community has gone through, and looks forward to the future.

Dixon continues, “I wanted to do a show that celebrates our rainbow community at a time where they've had their right to exist questioned in recent political rhetoric. For me, Rent is about platforming voices that aren't always at the table.”

There’s no day but today to get your tickets for Rent the Musical, 10-20 April 2024 from iTicket. Middle weekend selling fast!

