US Grammy Award Winning Artist Chris Stapleton Announces NZ Tour 2025

AUCKLAND, WEDNESDAY APRIL 3, 2024: - Acclaimed musician Chris Stapleton has confirmed he will tour Australia and New Zealand for the first time next year with “Chris Stapleton’s All-American Roadshow Goes Down Under.”

His Australian tour will commence on Tuesday, February 25 at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena, followed by Brisbane Entertainment Centre on February 28, and Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney on March 4. He will then head to New Zealand, playing Auckland’s Spark Arena on Friday, March 7.

Special guest across all dates is Grammy nominated blues rocker, Marcus King.

One NZ customers can be among the first to secure tickets during a 48 hour presale for all New Zealand

shows, starting 10am local Tuesday 9 April. Head to one.nz/rewards

Mastercard cardholders have special access to presale tickets in New Zealand starting from Tuesday 9 April, 10am until Thursday 11 April, 10am. Preferred ticket access is available to Mastercard cardholders in New Zealand on Friday 12 April, 11am. Visit www.priceless.com/music to find out more.

A Live Nation pre-sale commences on Thursday, April 11 at 11am, running until Friday, April 12 at 10am.

General public tickets will go on sale on Friday, April 12 at 11am. For more information head to livenation.co.nz

Kentucky-born Chris Stapleton is an 10x Grammy, 15x CMA and 10x ACM Award-winner and one of the United States’ most respected and beloved musicians. In the midst of yet another triumphant year, Stapleton recently won two awards at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards: Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song (both for his #1 song, “White Horse”). He was also named Entertainer of the Year at last year’s 58th ACM Awards—resulting in a prestigious ACM Triple Crown Award—and was named Male Vocalist of the Year for the seventh time at the 57th CMA Awards this past fall, breaking his own record for most wins ever in the category. Additionally, he performed the National Anthem at 2023’s Super Bowl LVII and has collaborated in recent years with Adele, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Justin Timberlake, P!nk, Sheryl Crow, Santana and many more.

“White Horse” is from Stapleton’s acclaimed fifth studio album, Higher. Produced by Dave Cobb, Morgane Stapleton, and Stapleton, Higher was recorded at Nashville’s RCA Studio A. Across its 14 songs, Stapleton showcases his supernatural voice and musical versatility with songs that span genres and defy easy categorisation. Alongside Stapleton (vocals, acoustic guitar, electric guitar, slide electric guitar), the album features Cobb (acoustic guitar, eclectic guitar), J.T. Cure (bass), Paul Franklin (pedal steel), Derek Mixon (drums), Morgane (background vocals, synthesizer, tambourine), and Lee Pardini (organ, piano).

