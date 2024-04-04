2x Grammy Award Winner Lauren Daigle Brings The Kaleidoscope Nights Tour Down Under

AUCKLAND, NZ (APRIL 2024) – This November, 2x GRAMMY Award Winner and multi-platinum selling artist LAUREN DAIGLE will expand her critically acclaimed headline tour, The Kaleidoscope Nights Tour, to New Zealand. The two new dates will mark Daigle’s first shows down under in nearly five years. Kicking off in Auckland, New Zealand on 4 November, The Kaleidoscope Nights Tour will also stop in Christchurch, New Zealand on Wednesday 6 November.

Tickets will officially go on sale 10 April at 12pm from livenation.co.nz.

Mastercard cardholders have special access to presale tickets in New Zealand starting from Friday 5 April, 11am until Tuesday 9 April, 11am. Preferred ticket access is available to Mastercard cardholders in New Zealand on Wednesday 10 April, 12pm. Visit www.priceless.com/music to find out more.

My Live Nation members may also secure tickets first during the pre-sale beginning Tuesday 9 April 12pm.

For complete tour, ticket and VIP Experience information, visit: livenation.co.nz.

The Kaleidoscope Nights Tour first began in September 2023, following the release of Daigle’s GRAMMY Nominated self-titled album. Due to popular demand and sold-out performances across the country, the tour has been extended through 2024 including dates in Europe and a summer amphitheater run dubbed The Kaleidoscope Nights Tour. The show features many of Daigle’s #1s including her groundbreaking 6x Platinum smash “You Say,” 2x Platinum hit “Rescue,” “Look Up Child,” and her latest Gold certified No.1 and GRAMMY Nominated “Thank God I Do.”

Lauren Daigle is a two-time Grammy®, seven-time Billboard Music, four-time American Music, and twelve-time GMA Dove Music Award winner. Since the release of her GRAMMY® Award-winning, 2x platinum-certified 2018 album Look Up Child, which included the 6x platinum-certified hit “You Say,” Daigle has been a mainstay on the Billboard charts. When Look Up Child debuted at No. 3 on the Top 200 Albums chart, Daigle became the first female artist in history to simultaneously hit the Top 10 on both Billboard’s Pop and Christian Album charts. Her recent GRAMMY Nominated and Mike Elizondo-produced, 23-song, self-titled album’s debut single, “Thank God I Do,” gave Daigle her 6th Billboard No. 1 and was recently certified Gold. She’s garnered over a billion streams and wowed crowds for years with sold-out US and international tours. Daigle continues to cement her status as a modern vocal powerhouse with a huge global fanbase.

