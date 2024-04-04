A Paintbox Of Clowns

The original silent show for loud children. Red is brave. Blue is smart. Green is hungry!

Join this mischievous, inquisitive and naughty trio as they go on a great adventure. Filled with slapstick, clowning and physical comedy, A Paintbox of Clowns will entertain and enchant all ages without the stars saying a single word. Red! Blue! Green!

This will be our second time doing a Dan Bain script, which we are very excited about. The last one was “Why are my parents so boring” is 2022. Amalia also happily returns, she has done loads of KidzStuff shows.

Riley Brophy in A Paintbox Of Clowns

Riley is also returning for his second KidzStuff show, you may remember him from ‘Why Are My Parents So Boring’ and our Front of House desk. Riley has an impressive array of screen and stage credits, including a Best Actor Award for his lead role in a short film when he was just 9 years old! We have two newbies to KidzStuff, who are both extremely clever circus peeps, Matthias Goed and Nicole Maisey.

Matthias is a professional, second generation circus performer. Being a native of Steyr, Austria, Matthias moved to New Zealand at a young age to tour with his family in one of New Zealand’s best known traditional circuses, Whirling Bros. He had also toured in Iceland with circus company Sirkus Islands and throughout Europe with a variety of circus companies and festivals. Nicole is a multidisciplinary circus artist incorporating ground skills and aerial acrobatics into original works. She has performed in a wide variety of shows over New Zealand and Australia, from a traditional big top circus and producing a sailing circus show to burlesque and roving entertainment.

Written By Dan Bain

Directed By Amalia Calder

With: Riley Brophy, Matthias Goed and Nicole Maisey.

When: 13th – 20th April 2024

Monday - Friday 10am & 11:30am

10am shows only on Saturdays

No Shows Sunday

Tickets $14.50 pp, $50 family pass, Under 2’s free

$7 Special Preview, Saturday 13th April 2024

Bookings: www.kidzstufftheatre.co.nz



