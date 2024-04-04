Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

A Paintbox Of Clowns

Thursday, 4 April 2024, 2:48 pm
Press Release: KidzStuff Theatre for Children

The original silent show for loud children. Red is brave. Blue is smart. Green is hungry!

Join this mischievous, inquisitive and naughty trio as they go on a great adventure. Filled with slapstick, clowning and physical comedy, A Paintbox of Clowns will entertain and enchant all ages without the stars saying a single word. Red! Blue! Green!

This will be our second time doing a Dan Bain script, which we are very excited about. The last one was “Why are my parents so boring” is 2022. Amalia also happily returns, she has done loads of KidzStuff shows.

Riley Brophy in A Paintbox Of Clowns

Riley is also returning for his second KidzStuff show, you may remember him from ‘Why Are My Parents So Boring’ and our Front of House desk. Riley has an impressive array of screen and stage credits, including a Best Actor Award for his lead role in a short film when he was just 9 years old! We have two newbies to KidzStuff, who are both extremely clever circus peeps, Matthias Goed and Nicole Maisey.

Matthias is a professional, second generation circus performer. Being a native of Steyr, Austria, Matthias moved to New Zealand at a young age to tour with his family in one of New Zealand’s best known traditional circuses, Whirling Bros. He had also toured in Iceland with circus company Sirkus Islands and throughout Europe with a variety of circus companies and festivals. Nicole is a multidisciplinary circus artist incorporating ground skills and aerial acrobatics into original works. She has performed in a wide variety of shows over New Zealand and Australia, from a traditional big top circus and producing a sailing circus show to burlesque and roving entertainment.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Written By Dan Bain

Directed By Amalia Calder

With: Riley Brophy, Matthias Goed and Nicole Maisey.

When: 13th – 20th April 2024
Monday - Friday 10am & 11:30am
10am shows only on Saturdays
No Shows Sunday
Tickets $14.50 pp, $50 family pass, Under 2’s free 
$7 Special Preview, Saturday 13th April 2024
Bookings: www.kidzstufftheatre.co.nz
 

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from KidzStuff Theatre for Children on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 