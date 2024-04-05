The New Zealand String Quartet Welcomes Violinist Peter Clark

Photo credit: Latitude Creative

Wellington, New Zealand (April 4, 2024): The New Zealand String Quartet Trust (NZSQ) announces the exciting appointment of violinist Peter Clark, who will join the ensemble as second violin from June 2024 following the departure of Monique Lapins.

Peter brings a wealth of experience to the Quartet, having previously held the role of Principal Violin of Australia’s Omega Ensemble, and first violinist of the Australian Chamber Orchestra’s Inspire Quartet. He has performed on prestigious stages worldwide including Los Angeles’ Walt Disney Hall, the Sydney Opera House, and New York’s Carnegie Hall. Peter has held the role of Concertmaster with renowned companies including New Zealand Opera, Victorian Opera, and Sydney Chamber Opera, and has garnered international acclaim for his leadership and virtuosity. Peter has recently relocated to Wellington permanently to join his fiancée, NZSO Assistant Principal Second Violin, Jessica Oddie.

Peter says, “My appointment to the New Zealand String Quartet is a dream come true, both personally and professionally. The world of chamber music is something truly special and unique, and to join such an esteemed ensemble as the NZSQ is something I deeply value. I am thrilled to be part of the New Zealand String Quartet’s exciting next chapter.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

A Fond Farewell to Monique Lapins

The NZSQ acknowledges the huge contribution of outgoing second violinist Monique Lapins, who will leave the role in June 2024 to pursue other artistic endeavours. Monique's artistry and dedication have been instrumental in the Quartet's achievements over the past eight years. The NZSQ wishes Monique well in her future ventures as she takes this exciting next step.

About her time with the NZSQ, Monique says, “The New Zealand String Quartet has been my musical family since 2016, and I reflect on this time with a true sense of pride and gratitude. I want to sincerely thank Helene, Gillian, and Rolf for their warm friendship, musical collaboration, and the many engaging and thrilling performances we shared. Among many others, I am also grateful to our enthusiastic audience members and to my students and colleagues at New Zealand School of Music – Te Kōkī. I will be cheering on the Quartet in their next chapter.”

Audiences will have several opportunities to see the Quartet perform live before Monique’s departure, with a South Island tour and a final concert in Wellington showcasing the current quartet line up in May. This will be followed up on 7 June with a very special event in Wellington to mark the passing of the baton between the two players, celebrating Monique's legacy while welcoming Peter to the Quartet. More information about this final event is to be announced shortly.

“While we are very sad to see Monique go, we are delighted to welcome Peter Clark to the NZSQ,” says

General Manager of the New Zealand String Quartet Trust, Aislinn Ryan

. “His artistic vision and commitment to community engagement will be an asset to our organisation. We expect the transition between Monique and Peter to be seamless and we look forward to introducing the NZSQ’s new line up to audiences in Aotearoa and abroad later this year.”

NOTES:

About Peter Clark

Prior to his appointment with the NZSQ, Peter divided his time between New York City and Australia, combining his passions for chamber music, directing orchestras, and advocating for the central role of music in society. His commitment to arts access has led him to perform in more than 130 regional towns and cities across Australia, as well as to develop a beloved music program at Melbourne’s Royal Children’s Hospital. His research on social innovation and cohesion through music is generously supported by Judith Neilson AM, the General Sir John Monash Foundation, and the American Australian Association.

About Monique Lapins

Monique Lapins departs her role as second violinist for the NZSQ after eight years. She leaves a legacy of both national and international performances and artistic collaborations. Her tenure with the quartet has had numerous rewarding moments including exciting concerts and the opportunity of mentoring talented music students at the New Zealand School of Music-Te Kōkī and at the Adam Summer School. Having had the good fortune to be a part of the NZSQ has enriched Monique’s life and will inspire her as she continues her musical journey.

About the New Zealand String Quartet

Established in 1987, the New Zealand String Quartet – Te Rōpu Tūrū O Aotearoa offers transformative chamber music encounters for all New Zealanders, earning global acclaim for insightful interpretations and dynamic performances. Acting as cultural ambassadors, they champion New Zealand and Māori music, having premiered over 150 New Zealand compositions. The Quartet plays a pivotal role in music education, teaching at the New Zealand School of Music – Te Kōkī and mentoring young musicians nationwide.

© Scoop Media

