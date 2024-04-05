Jimmy Barnes Announces His Return To The Stage

Jimmy Barnes has announced his much anticipated return to touring, heading to Christchurch, Wellington, New Plymouth and Auckland in July, following open heart surgery late last year.

Jimmy was admitted to hospital on 27 November last year with bacterial pneumonia. Treatment was commenced immediately however he became very unwell while in hospital with the development of staphylococcal bacteraemia a few days after admission. Further investigations showed that he had an abscess at an old operation site due to the staph infection which required surgical intervention.

Unfortunately, the staph infection continued to progress causing endocarditis, a life threatening condition that without urgent treatment may well have been fatal. This affected his aortic valve requiring urgent cardiac surgery to replace it on 13 December.

It’s now been a little over three months since the surgery and as fans have seen through his social media posts, his road to recovery has been nothing short of phenomenal and doctors have now given him the all clear to ramp up his exercise routine in preparation for hitting the road.

Jimmy said, “I’m excited about getting back on stage, in front of the band and playing for my Kiwi mates. I really want to thank everyone for their support and good wishes while I was ill. The family were passing on your messages of care and it really lifted my spirits.”

Jimmy’s first show back since the surgery was an early evening, unique performance at Bluesfest in Byron Bay on Easter Sunday celebrating the 30th anniversary of the release of his Flesh and Wood album.

“Last weekend we did our first show back after surgery at the Byron Bay Blues festival. It was so much fun to get back on stage again that we tore the place apart. I can’t wait to bring the Hell of a Time show to New Zealand so you guys can come and join in on all the fun” continues Jimmy.

After quickly selling out the Australian tour Jimmy’s New Zealand tour will be something special, celebrating the anniversary of the Flesh and Wood album along with his extensive catalogue of hits.

Flesh and Wood was Jimmy’s seventh solo album and entered the New Zealand charts at #9 in December 1993. It went on to garner triple platinum sales, spending five weeks in the Top 50. Flesh and Wood featured duets with the likes of Joe Cocker, Diesel, Ross Wilson, Don Walker, The Badloves and Archie Roach, with four singles released from the album: The Weight, a Top 10 hit, followed by You Can’t Make Love Without A Soul, Still Got A Long Way To Go and It Will Be Alright.

Jimmy said “The Hell of a Time Tour is shaping up to be something special. It’s going to be intimate and it's going to be a lot of fun. I’m going to play a bunch of my favourite tunes – and when songs are this good it's great to strip them back to the bare bones and really tell the stories. We think it's going to feel like you guys are sitting in our lounge room. I know you’ll love it.”

Bloodlines are releasing a limited edition sand-coloured vinyl reissue of Flesh and Wood, celebrating 30 years since the release of Jimmy’s much-loved seventh solo studio album. All vinyl copies will be personally signed by Jimmy and are available for pre-order now from here.

Jimmy said, “I’ve visited all my doctors now and they all tell me the same thing. I am ready to rock. I’ve been in my gym every day (sometimes twice a day) and I feel fitter and stronger with each passing day. My band are chomping at the bit and just like me, they can’t wait to hit the stage. So bring on the tour! Get your tickets soon because it seems a lot of you are keen to come out and celebrate with us and I wouldn’t want you to miss out. See you on the road.”

Presale tickets to the Hell of a Time Tour go on sale at 10.00am on Monday, 8 April

General tickets to the Hell of a Time Tour go on sale at 10.00am on Wednesday, 10 April from jimmybarnes.com

Wednesday 24 July

TSB Showplace, New Plymouth

Thursday 25 July

The Civic, Auckland

Saturday 27 July

Isaac Theatre Royal, Christchurch

Sunday 28 July

Opera House, Wellington

