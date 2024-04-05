Shapeshifter Marks 25-Year Milestone With Three Epic Aotearoa Shows

In celebration of their 25th anniversary, Shapeshifter are thrilled to announce exclusive limited edition reissues of all seven Shapeshifter studio LPs and Shapeshifter Live. This will be the first time ever, Shapeshifter Live and Real Time will be available on vinyl! Don't miss your chance to secure these rare gems.

Over the course of Shapeshifters remarkable 25 year journey, the band's transcendent sound has taken them from sweaty clubs to packed festival fields and arenas. They’ve embarked on record-breaking New Zealand tours, featured at iconic festivals worldwide, and performed sold-out headlining shows across Europe. The band's four EPs and seven LPs — three with platinum sales — have earned the band multiple music awards and have garnered them an army of fans who return to relive the experience time and time again.

Now, Shapeshifter is inviting their fans to join them in celebrating their 25th anniversary through three extraordinary shows. Don't miss out on SHAPESHIFTER25.

Celebrating 25 years of Shapeshifter - with support from longtime friends, hip hop soul star, LADI6 and the legendary Sunshine Sound System. General on-sale for tickets is Friday, 5th April - 16:30pm.

Christchurch - Friday, June 14th, Town Hall

Wellington -Thursday, June 27th, TSB Arena

Auckland - Saturday June 29th, Town Hall

For more information visit www.shapeshifter.co.nz

