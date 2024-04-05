Debut Single From Solomon Islands "Gimi Love" By Jenieo & Mi Santana

Prepare to be swept away by the irresistible vibes of "Gimi Love," the upcoming single from Solomon Islands' own Jenieo featuring the talented Mi Santana.

Scheduled for release on April 5th, 2024 this track is poised to become a sensation with its captivating blend of Afrobeat and R&B. "Gimi Love" is a celebration of the pure joy and connection found in love, accentuated by romantic lyrics and a sensual atmosphere. Jenieo and Mi Santana bring their unique styles together to create a musical experience that is both soulful and enchanting, leaving listeners longing for more.

As a young singer/songwriter from the Solomon Islands and a member of the renowned Dezine Band, Jenieo brings authenticity and passion to his music. Meanwhile, Mi Santana, also an original member of Dezine, infuses the track with his signature fusion of island roots and contemporary styles, adding depth and richness to the sound.

With its sexy, chill, and romantic mood, "Gimi Love" is destined to set the mood for lovers everywhere. From intimate evenings to late-night drives, this track promises to be the soundtrack of romance in 2024.

Stay tuned for the release of "Gimi Love" on April 5th, 2024, and join Jenieo and Mi Santana on their journey to captivate audiences worldwide with their enchanting melodies and heartfelt lyrics.

