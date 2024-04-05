Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Debut Single From Solomon Islands "Gimi Love" By Jenieo & Mi Santana

Friday, 5 April 2024, 9:42 am
Press Release: Royalty Music Group

Prepare to be swept away by the irresistible vibes of "Gimi Love," the upcoming single from Solomon Islands' own Jenieo featuring the talented Mi Santana.

Scheduled for release on April 5th, 2024 this track is poised to become a sensation with its captivating blend of Afrobeat and R&B. "Gimi Love" is a celebration of the pure joy and connection found in love, accentuated by romantic lyrics and a sensual atmosphere. Jenieo and Mi Santana bring their unique styles together to create a musical experience that is both soulful and enchanting, leaving listeners longing for more.

As a young singer/songwriter from the Solomon Islands and a member of the renowned Dezine Band, Jenieo brings authenticity and passion to his music. Meanwhile, Mi Santana, also an original member of Dezine, infuses the track with his signature fusion of island roots and contemporary styles, adding depth and richness to the sound.

With its sexy, chill, and romantic mood, "Gimi Love" is destined to set the mood for lovers everywhere. From intimate evenings to late-night drives, this track promises to be the soundtrack of romance in 2024.

Stay tuned for the release of "Gimi Love" on April 5th, 2024, and join Jenieo and Mi Santana on their journey to captivate audiences worldwide with their enchanting melodies and heartfelt lyrics.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Royalty Music Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 