Presented By The NZ Alpine Club, The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour Returns To Aotearoa This May To July 2024

Adrenaline inducing adventures to far flung shores are again a reality and we have just the solution for you to get some inspiration. Join us and go mountain biking under an erupting volcano, share the sightless experience of climbing a mountain via echo location, touch and imagination, mountaineer up the 6,200m Nameless Tower in Pakistan then fly back down just like the 1990 BASE jump pioneers. Venture into the depths of the earth with hobbyist cavers set to break records in Canada, ski the unexplored mountains on the border of Kyrgyzstan and China, or go on a family holiday climbing 600m big walls with Freya (9yrs) and Jackson (5yrs). These are just a taste of the adventures awaiting you on the big screen, all packed into one epic night.

The Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour has something for everyone, even for those who are not so active outdoors, as we travel to remote vistas, analysing topical environmental issues, and bring audiences up-close and personal with adrenaline-packed action sports. The NZ Tour is coming to a location near you this May-June, with an online viewing option available in July, as a fundraiser for the New Zealand Alpine Club.

Since 1976, the Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival has been an industry leader in the celebration of Mountain Culture. Following the festival held every October, the annual World Tour reaches more than 45 countries on 7 continents, making it the largest adventure film tour on the planet.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Together with presenting partners La Sportiva, Osprey, NZ Mountain Safety Council and Cycle Journeys, the annual Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour, hosted by the New Zealand Alpine Club, will be presented to New Zealand audiences around the country starting in Queenstown from the 1st of May. The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour will deliver the spirit of outdoor adventure to 16 locations in New Zealand, with an exciting 33 screenings scheduled!

The Club is looking forward to another year of the tour in New Zealand, uniting the outdoor community once again at these beloved events.

Background

The New Zealand Alpine Club have been proud hosts of the Banff Mountain Film Festival since 2001. All the profits from this festival are used by the New Zealand Alpine Club to support recreation and access to Aotearoa’s alpine regions. We are very grateful that we can share films that will inspire our community and in return raise funds to support us in furthering our mission of supporting climbing, access, and the outdoors community in New Zealand.

The New Zealand Alpine Club was formed in 1891 and aims to promote and support climbing at all levels within New Zealand. The club has over 4500 members, twelve regional sections and 6 staff based at its headquarters in Christchurch. Membership is open to all, and the scope of the Clubs activities are broad including publishing guide books and the NZ Alpine Journal, the provision of 16 alpine huts and base lodges, instruction, events, advocacy, insurance and support for overseas climbing expeditions.

Dates and Locations:

QUEENSTOWN | 1st, 2nd MAY

DUNEDIN | 15th, 22nd MAY

NAPIER | 16th MAY

WHANGAREI | 22nd MAY

TAURANGA | 24th MAY

WELLINGTON | 28th, 29th May & 11th, 12th JUNE

CHRISTCHURCH | 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th (matinee) & evening JUNE

HAMILTON | 6th JUNE

AUCKLAND | 7th, 11th, 13th, 18th, 20th and 23rd JUNE

NELSON | 7th, 8th JUNE

ROTORUA | 14th JUNE

TIMARU | 15th JUNE

INVERCARGILL | 20th JUNE

NEW PLYMOUTH | 21st JUNE

TAUPO | 23rd JUNE

LOWER HUTT | 24th, 25th JUNE

ONLINE | 3rd -31st JULY

For Tickets and more details on the screenings: https://banff.nz

© Scoop Media

