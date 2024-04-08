Mystery Thriller High Country Available Only On ThreeNow

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Monday, 8 April 2024
Press Release: Warner Bros Discovery

Premiering Friday 3 May, only on ThreeNow, with all episodes available at once, ThreeNow’s gripping new 8-part mystery thriller series High Country follows detective Andrea (Andie) Whitford (Leah Purcell) who is transferred to the Victorian High Country and thrust into a baffling mystery of five missing persons who have vanished into the wilderness. Through an edge-of- the-seat, high-stakes investigation, Andie uncovers a complex web involving murder, deceit and revenge.

The series stars Leah Purcell AM (The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson, Wentworth), Aaron Pedersen (Mystery Road, Jack Irish), Sara Wiseman (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, A Place to Call Home) and Ian McElhinney (Game of Thrones, Derry Girls). The ensemble cast also includes Geoff Morell (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Top Of The Lake), Linda Cropper (Offspring, Pine Gap), Henry Nixon (The Secrets She Keeps, The Kettering Incident), Luke McKenzie (Wentworth, The Flip Side), Matt Domingo (In Our Blood, Love by the Glass), newcomer Pez Warner, Pedrea Jackson (Crazy Fun Park, Sweet As), Leah Vandenberg (Wellmania, Savage River), Nathaniel Dean (Anzac Girls, Puberty Blues), Jamie Timony (Click Bait, Wild Boys), Annie Chiswell (Elvis The Musical), Travis McMahon (Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries, Rams), Nicholas Bell (Bay of Fires, Elvis), Trisha Morton-Thomas (Total Control, Redfern Now) and Shannon Berry (The Wilds, Offspring).

High Country is produced by Curio Pictures, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Pictures Television (SPT), worldwide distributor for the series, in association with Rage Media. Created by Marcia Gardner and John Ridley. Executive Producers are Jo Porter and Rachel Gardner (Curio Pictures), Lana Greenhalgh and Penny Win (Foxtel Group), Marcia Gardner and John Ridley (Rage Media), with Producers Pino Amenta and Sue Edwards. Commissioned the Foxtel Group for BINGE. Major production investment from Screen Australia and Foxtel Group in association with VicScreen.

High Country is part of Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ’s partnership with Sony Pictures Television, bringing select first-run and library titles to ThreeNow.

All episodes of High Country premiere Friday 3 May, only on ThreeNow.

