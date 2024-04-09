Boxer David Nyika Set To Take On His Most Formidable Opponent Yet In Groundbreaking Fight For Charity

New Zealand boxer David Nyika is preparing to take on his most formidable opponent yet when he fights on the undercard of the Tyson Fury versus Oleksandr Usyk heavyweight title bout in Saudi Arabia on May 18.

While his adversary in the ring is yet to be named, 28-year-old Nyika has announced plans to leverage this blockbuster fight as a platform to raise vital funds for Against Malaria Foundation - a highly effective charity that focuses on preventing malaria, a leading cause of death in many developing countries.

New Zealand boxer David Nyika. photo supplied by James Rigby Consulting

The initiative has been launched through Nyika’s partnership with High Impact Athletes - a pioneering charity that mobilises professional athletes towards the most effective, science-based charities in the world.

In an innovative pledge, Nyika is donating USD $10 for every punch he lands during the bout which is expected to be broadcast to millions of fans around the world.

His commitment underscores a deep, personal connection to the cause. With his family hailing from Uganda - a nation grievously affected by malaria - Nyika has a profound understanding of the impact of this disease which claims over 600,000 lives annually.

During an emotionally charged interview that brought Nyika to tears, he said: “Over half the deaths from malaria are children under five, and having three nephews under five myself that hits close to home. Everybody deserves a shot at life. My nephews are happy and healthy and I couldn’t see that happen to my family so it’s up to us to be the good in the world and be the light for other people. It’s not much for us, it’s a small percentage of a paycheck but it can be really powerful.”

Nyika continued: “For me it’s about connecting to my roots and understanding my family’s culture. Having the opportunity to fight this deadly disease is an opportunity for me to give back to a community that I would like to understand better. I have limited connections with family in Uganda so having this connection with High Impact Athletes is a step towards a big chapter of my self-discovery.”

With an ambitious fundraising target of USD $100,000, Nyika’s initiative has the potential to significantly bolster Against Malaria Foundation’s efforts in combating malaria.

Supporters can get in Nyika’s corner and pledge to support him through cutting-edge AI donation technology that enables fans to donate per punch he lands. To join the fight against malaria with donations starting from as little as 1 cent per punch, visit https://www.highimpactathletes.org/nyika

Every dollar invested in malaria control generates a twelvefold return in economic benefits for the African continent. The deployment of insecticide-treated bed nets, a cost-effective and efficient preventative measure, provides protection for two individuals for up to four years at just $5.

Against Malaria Foundation Founder and CEO Rob Mather said: “David’s decision to dedicate the most significant fight of his career to our cause is nothing short of inspirational. Sport has a unique power to galvanise collective action and shine a spotlight on crucial global challenges. We’re hopeful David’s call to arms will resonate with fans and inspire them to contribute to our fight against malaria.”

Nyika is one of more than 200 athletes from around the world who have committed to becoming champions for change through High Impact Athletes.

Fellow members include tennis player Stefanos Tsistipas, Black Cap Lockie Ferguson, golfer Ryan Fox and fellow boxer Joseph Parker, united in their commitment to leverage their platforms for good.

The campaign follows High Impact Athletes Founder and Olympic tennis star Marcus Daniell’s recent commitment to donate half of his winnings from his final year on tour to high-impact charities.

