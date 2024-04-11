FISHER Announces Two Massive Energy-packed Shows For Christchurch And Auckland Summer 2025!

Put your best party shirts on because the big Fish - FISHER - is finally returning to New Zealand for the first time in more than six years! And he’s bringing his friends along for the ride.

On an unstoppable roll, and as one of the most in-demand artists in dance music right now, FISHER will be playing two exclusive shows at the country's most iconic venues.

Bringing the biggest parties of the summer to New Zealand in 2025 FISHER will play the iconic South Island venue of Christchurch’s Hagley Park on January 10, 2025 and the “Central Park” of New Zealand, Auckland’s Victoria Park on January 11 2025.

With some very special friends set to be announced, these shows will feature massive production, infectious energy, a stage-wide smile, and a killer record bag, you know FISHER is one you don’t want to miss.

Offering four different zones of tickets, punters will have the choice between GA (Get amongst), Losing it Zone (upfront), VIP and VVIP, with each zone offering its own unique experience.

Spark pre-sale begins on Monday April 15 at 7.00pm and the general public goes on sale on Wednesday April 17 at 7.00pm. For tickets and info head to www.trademarkgroup.co.nz

“The plan was simple. Take our most requested artist over recent years, add massive production, some of his friends on support, and then throw it all into two of our most iconic parks to create the most epic dance parties of the summer," says Trademark Live Director, Toby Burrows.

Fellow Director Mitch Lowe adds “After chasing FISHER for so long this feels like another monumental moment for Trademark Live. It’s not often you get to deliver artists with this level of hype. We cannot wait to deliver these large scale shows for every Kiwi fan.”

FISHER is known for his wild sense of humour and energetic DJing style and has become one of the scene’s most in-demand talents. Sending him into the spotlight, his breakout track ‘Losing It’ earned him his first Grammy nomination. The track has now amassed well over half a billion streams, cementing itself as one of the biggest dance records of the decade.

In 2023, FISHER released multiple hit records including 'Atmosphere' and ‘Take It Off’; the latter being the mega dance hit with AATIG which achieved placement on BBC Radio 1 ‘B List’ Playlist and over 50 million streams on Spotify. After his show-stealing performance at Coachella, alongside Chris Lake, the record, combining soaring synths and irresistibly catchy lead vocals over a pulsating uptempo groove, ‘Atmosphere’ amassed 3 million Spotify streams in its first week alone.

Do not miss what is set to be the biggest dance party of 2025!

FISHER NZ Tour:

January 10, 2025 - Hagley Park - Christchurch

January 11, 2025 - Victoria Park - Auckland

www.trademarkgroup.co.nz

