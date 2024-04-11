Acclaimed U.S. Artist Chris Stapleton Announces Second Shows On His First Tour Of Australia & New Zealand In 2025

Due to extraordinary demand for tickets, acclaimed musician Chris Stapleton has announced second shows on his first ever Australasian - “Chris Stapleton’s All-American Roadshow Goes Down Under” tour in February/March 2025.

His Australian tour will play Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on February 25 and 26, Brisbane Entertainment Centre on February 28 and March 1 followed by Sydney dates at Qudos Bank Arena on March 4 and 5.

He will then head to New Zealand, playing Auckland’s Spark Arena on March 7 and March 8.

Special guest across all dates is Grammy nominated blues rocker, Marcus King.

General public tickets for all shows will go on sale on Friday, April 12 at 11am (local time). For more information head to livenation.co.nz

Kentucky-born Chris Stapleton is an 10x Grammy, 15x CMA and 10x ACM Award-winner and one of the United States’ most respected and beloved musicians. In the midst of yet another triumphant year, Stapleton recently won two awards at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards: Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song (both for his #1 song, “White Horse”). He was also named Entertainer of the Year at last year’s 58th ACM Awards—resulting in a prestigious ACM Triple Crown Award—and was named Male Vocalist of the Year for the seventh time at the 57th CMA Awards this past fall, breaking his own record for most wins ever in the category. Additionally, he performed the National Anthem at 2023’s Super Bowl LVII and has collaborated in recent years with Adele, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Justin Timberlake, P!nk, Sheryl Crow, Santana and many more.

“White Horse” is from Stapleton’s acclaimed fifth studio album, Higher. Produced by Dave Cobb, Morgane Stapleton, and Stapleton, Higher was recorded at Nashville’s RCA Studio A. Across its 14 songs, Stapleton showcases his supernatural voice and musical versatility with songs that span genres and defy easy categorisation. Alongside Stapleton (vocals, acoustic guitar, electric guitar, slide electric guitar), the album features Cobb (acoustic guitar, eclectic guitar), J.T. Cure (bass), Paul Franklin (pedal steel), Derek Mixon (drums), Morgane (background vocals, synthesizer, tambourine), and Lee Pardini (organ, piano).

