New Australian Documentary Film, The Trust Fall: Julian Assange Currently Showing At Penthouse Cinema & Cafe, Wellington

A powerful new Australian documentary film, The Trust Fall: Julian Assange is currently showing at Penthouse Cinema & Cafe, Wellington, NZ. The film reveals the meaning and significance of the continued detainment and persecution of the most famous political prisoner of our times - Julian Assange.

The film is having a stellar theatrical run and is currently also being shown by all the major cinema chains - Event Cinemas, Hoyts and Village.

The film tells the story of Julian Assange - the most famous political prisoner and internationally-awarded journalist of our time – who exposed US war crimes and government corruption on his whistleblower WikiLeaks website. Charged under the antiquated 1917 United States Espionage Act with the threat of a 175-year prison sentence, Julian is currently awaiting a decision by the UK High Court as to whether they will hear another appeal or whether he will be immediately extradited to the United States to be put on trial for the charges.

Filmed over two years on three continents and in ten cities, The Trust Fall: Julian Assange features high-profile Assange supporters and global experts; Pentagon Papers whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg, activists John Pilger and Tariq Ali, journalists Mary Kostakidis, Chris Hedges, Dean Yates and Stefania Maurizi, Assange lawyer Jennifer Robinson, government leaders Jill Stein, Sen. Peter Whish-Wilson and Sen. David Shoebridge and former UN Special Rapporteur on Torture Nils Melzer among others. It also includes heart wrenching conversations with Julian’s family; Stella Assange, John Shipton and Gabriel Shipton.

THE TRUST FALL is narrated by Susan Sarandon, Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters, rapper M.I.A and Rage Against The Machine’s guitarist Tom Morello.

The film is the directorial debut of Australian filmmaker Kym Staton - founder and director of Films For Change.

“This is a film about a man who risked everything to bring the truth to light,” says Kym. “In 2010, I witnessed the ‘Collateral Murder’ video on the nightly news. At the time I didn’t make sense of it. I had no idea of the significance of this footage, and who Julian Assange and WikiLeaks are.

Already, THE TRUST FALL has won several awards including Best Emerging Director at Melbourne Documentary Film Festival, Best First-Time Director at the Cine Paris Film Festival and official selection at Warsaw Film Festival.

Julian has now been detained without conviction for 13 years, including under asylum in London’s Ecuadorian Embassy (6yrs) and then forcibly-removed to the high-security HM Belmarsh Prison (4yrs, 9mths).

The worldwide distributor of the film is Journeyman Pictures in London.

“If wars can be started by lies, peace can be started by truth”

- Julian Assange

