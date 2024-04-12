Crowded House Release New Single, 'Teenage Summer'

Multi-platinum selling rock band Crowded House have just revealed the second taste of their forthcoming album, with ‘Teenage Summer’. Their eighth studio album GRAVITY STAIRS is out Friday, May 31 via BMG.

Listen to ‘Teenage Summer’ HERE. / Pre-save/Pre-order GRAVITY STAIRS HERE.

The new single played on stage in recent shows, formerly known as ‘Life’s Imitation’, is now curiously renamed ‘Teenage Summer’. As Neil explains, “My grandson Manaia told me ‘Teenage Summer’ was one of his favourite songs. He’d identified the peak moment in the song, and a light went on. It’s that simple: the children must be heard.”

Produced by the band with Steven Schram (Paul Kelly, San Cisco), GRAVITY STAIRS shows Crowded House in its current incarnation - Neil Finn, Nick Seymour, Mitchell Froom, and Finn's sons Elroy and Liam.

Speaking about the album title GRAVITY STAIRS, Neil says the name was inspired by an unnaturally heavy stone staircase near where Neil vacations. “The Gravity Stairs are symbolic of the struggle to ascend, acknowledging the opposing forces of weight on the mechanics of living. It’s an act of will every day.”

Crowded House have sold over 15 million records worldwide as well as earning 13 ARIA Awards, an MTV VMA, and a BRIT Award, the band have generated billions of streams, consistently sold out tours on multiple continents and have been captivating audiences for nearly four decades.

Originally founded by Neil Finn, Nick Seymour, and the late Paul Hester, the group's self-titled debut in 1986 went platinum, uplifted by iconic smashes 'Something So Strong' and 'Don't Dream It's Over' which have been covered by everyone from Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande to U2, among others.

In 1996, the group delivered a legendary performance to an audience of over 150,000 on the steps of the Sydney Opera House, beginning a hiatus that finished in the wake of Paul's passing in 2005. This led to albums TIME ON EARTH (2007) and INTRIGUER (2010) and a return to the Sydney Opera House for three unforgettable nights.

2018 saw Neil join Fleetwood Mac as a full-time member, canvasing the globe on a massive world tour. Two years later, he and Nick led another era of Crowded House, forming the band's current line-up. They issued their first full-length offering in eleven years, the unanimously acclaimed DREAMERS ARE WAITING (2021), and the band leapt into a rapturous world tour in support.

From joining his brother Tim in the New Wave favourites Split Enz to leading Crowded House to his numerous solo efforts, Neil's varied body of work is connected by his knack for penning meticulous, indelible melodies and impressionistic lyrics that demand multiple listens. It's earned him devoted fans all over the globe.

© Scoop Media

