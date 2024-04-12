NZME wins five awards and celebrates more than 100 finalist nominations in 2024 NZ Radio and Podcast Awards

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) is celebrating five wins and a total of 104 finalist nominations in the 2024 NZ Radio and Podcast Awards.

The annual awards celebrate excellence in radio broadcasting and podcasting within New Zealand and have expanded this year with an increased number of categories grouped into Premier, Gold, and Silver Awards. Today's announcement revealed the winners of the Silver category, whilst also unveiling the Premier and Gold finalists, setting the stage for the anticipated awards night on Thursday 6 June in Auckland.

NZME took out five wins today:

· Associated Craft Award – NZME Vision Team

· Best Sponsorship and Partnership – NZME Warriors 2023 Partnership

· Best Video – Short Form – Radio Hauraki’s Gig-A-Little

· Best Podcast Technical Production – Tom Sainsbury’s Small Town Scandal

· Best Podcast Producer or Producing Team – NZ Herald Podcast Network

Jason Winstanley, NZME Chief Audio Officer, says: "It’s brilliant to see NZME’s audio success reflected in these wins and nominations. Securing more than 100 finalist nods across a huge range of categories – the most of any media organisation, just goes to show the calibre of our content and team at NZME. It reinforces why we're connecting with 7 out 10 Kiwis* through our audio platforms.

One of NZME’s strategic priorities is to be Number One in Audio, with a focus on creating the most listened-to and loved content, delivering customer solutions to grow revenue share, and enhancing podcast engagement and monetisation. With results like these at this year's awards, I'm confident that we're well on our way to achieving the strategic targets we’ve set for ourselves," says Winstanley.

NZME secured 80 Premium/Gold nominations across 35 categories. These nominations range from Best Music Network Host and Network/Metropolitan Station of the Year to Best Marketing Campaign, Best News or Sports Journalist, Best Talk Presenter - Breakfast or Drive, and Best Music Network Team, among others. The full list of finalists can be found here.

Mike McClung, NZME Chief Content Officer – Music Brands says the wins and nominations are testament to the hard work of NZME’s dedicated team.

"We’re stoked to see so many of our teams and individuals being recognised as finalists at this year’s awards. Our brilliant on-air hosts and the teams across NZME supporting them whether that’s in content, marketing, creative, or commercial, immerse themselves in audio every day, working hard to craft engaging and innovative content for our diverse audiences.

These awards are an excellent opportunity for our industry to take a step back after what has been a challenging year and acknowledge our accomplishments,” says McClung.

