Kāpiti Run For Youth Has Counted The Money And Distributed To Fundraising Partners

The Web Genius Kāpiti Run for Youth has counted all fundraising by individuals, groups and business sponsors and raised a record amount of $30,836.60. Distribution to Fundraising Partners has taken place so they can continue to do good for rangatahi youth in Kāpiti.

Richard Calkin, the Founder of Web Genius is over the moon with what has been achieved this year. “Raising more than $30,000 has been a dream that Covid tried to sidetrack, yet we persevered and got through with an incredible result for 2024”, says Richard. “We admire the work of our Fundraising Partners, and we know this money will go a long way helping them to deliver quality programmes here in Kāpiti.”

Similarly, Steve Jandrell, the Web Genius CEO, acknowledges how this event continues to inspire his team and galvanise participants. “I am hugely proud of my team and the hard work they put in behind the scenes to deliver each year with Helene Judge, our Campaign Manager. Their efforts help our business to be accountable and invested in a genuine and sustainable way in our community.”

Campaign Manager, Helene Judge says, “I love working on this annual event with Web Genius as it always generates real excitement to participate and contribute in some way. It never ceases to amaze me how generous local businesses in our community are. This year we raised a record amount of $20,000 from 70 sponsors, which is significant in terms of the total raised. We thank each Business Sponsor for supporting the 2024 campaign and the underlying work of this event, raising funds and fitness for rangatahi.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

You can view all 2024 Business Sponsors here, and we encourage everyone to use their products and services as the opportunity arises as their hearts and minds are embedded in our community >>

https://www.kapitirunforyouth.co.nz/business-sponsors-kapiti

PLATINUM

Mat P Dental, Mike Pero Mortgages / Zebunisso Alimova, Mills Albert, Paraparaumu Medical Centre, Peter Jackson Plumbing.

GOLD

Autocrash @ Kāpiti, Big Save Furniture, Dark Horse Coffee, Holy Smoke, Kāpiti Coast Youth Council, Legacy Building NZ, Pzazz Building, Snap Fitness Kāpiti, Spark Business Hub, Star of India Authentic Indian Takeaway.

SILVER

24/7 Fitness, allROOF Solutions, Anam Cara Gardens, ANZIL PartyPerfect Catering, ATB Tattoo Studio and Gallery, Awatoru Wild Food, Coastal Medical Rooms, Contract Air Services, Cuttriss Consultants, Delaney Mitsubishi, Fix It Roofing, Gold Coast Mechanical, Kaleidoscope Designs, Kāpiti Chocolate Factory, Kāpiti Rest Home & Kena Kena Rest Home, Kitesurf NZ, New World Kāpiti, New World Waikanae, Orange Medical, Plumbing World Paraparaumu, Radical Investment, Riverbank Engineering, The Jolly Pub & Kitchen, Waikanae Collision Centre.

BRONZE

Allan Gray Motors, Ambience Café, Andy's Barber Shop, Banana Leaf Malaysian Restaurant, Barry Millage Architects, Bens Buns, Blair's Auto Electrical, Brien Electrical, Bus Stop Café, CD van der Meer Builders, Coast to Coast Blinds, Davis & Co Chartered Accountants, Dowco Associates, DRA Nominees, Entire Electrical Solutions Kāpiti Coast, Finn's Paekākāriki, Four Square Raumati South, GTB IT Solutions, Highway Vehicle Recovery, Homely Property Management, I Love Labels, Joe & Joy Eatery, Kāpiti Coach Tours, Kāpiti Hearing, Luke's Treewalkers, NZ Ceilings & Interiors, Precise Print & Design, Thai Lagoon Restaurant, Vanzeal, Waterfront Bar, YOURTravel & Tours Kāpiti.

Nearly 300 people participated on the day, which is a fantastic result. The registration period had a wonderful vibe with an enthusiastic musician, a Zumba instructor and 24/7 Fitness getting everyone warmed-up for the event start on the beach. The weather was perfect for everyone including Captured By Friday Photography who took many beautiful photos to fill our minds with fun, happiness and memories.

This year we accepted a new Fundraising Partner (Birthright Kāpiti) bringing the total to 13 organisations that we support: Birthright Kāpiti, Challenge for Change Kāpiti, Kāpiti Basketball Association, Kāpiti College, Kāpiti Kindness Trust, Kāpiti Youth Support, No 49 Squadron Air Cadets Kāpiti, Ōtaki College, Paraparaumu College, The Shed Project Kāpiti, Whirlwind Kāpiti, Work Ready Kāpiti and ZEAL Kāpiti.

Read more about Fundraising Partners here >> https://www.kapitirunforyouth.co.nz/fundraising-partners

When participants register, they choose to support a Fundraising Partner. Our fundraising model works on retaining 30% of the total raised to cover running costs and promotion of the event. We have transferred the remaining 70%, $21,585.62, to Fundraising Partners so they can continue making a positive difference in our community for rangatahi. The breakdown is:

Fundraising Partner 2024 Amount Birthright Kāpiti 1,312.50 Challenge for Change Kāpiti 4,411.40 Kāpiti Basketball Association 192.50 Kāpiti College 385.00 Kāpiti Kindness Trust 301.00 Kāpiti Youth Support 10,627.40 No 49 Squadron Air Cadets Kāpiti 528.36 Ōtaki College 192.50 Paraparaumu College 1,160.60 The Shed Project Kāpiti 1,462.86 Whirlwind Kāpiti 154.00 Work Ready Kāpiti 455.00 ZEAL Kāpiti 402.50 21,585.62

We know Fundraising Partner love what Kāpiti Run for Youth stands for and being a Partner is an easy decision. They know creating strong communities’ needs investment in our youth to provide opportunities to help them become the best they can be. When Kāpiti Run for Youth transfers funds to each Partner we do it with love and with ‘no strings attached’ so they can decide the best way to invest into the programmes they deliver.

Kāpiti Youth Support tells us their funds will support rangatahi accessing their mental health services as demand continues to increase, while funding remains largely static. Kāpiti Basketball Association say their funds will go into their youth grant account that is open to any Kāpiti resident to apply for funds for basketball gear (shoes, balls etc) so they can take part in their programmes.

Kāpiti Run for Youth prides itself on being a sustainable and family friendly event with many humans, baby buggies and crowd friendly dogs on leads participating. We have looked ahead at the tide timetable and can announce the 2025 event will take place on Sunday 23 March 2025. Keep an eye out for the Facebook event and the campaign launch later this year on our website – we can’t wait to see you all again!

We cannot run Kāpiti Run for Youth without In-kind Event Sponsors, thanks to 24/7 Fitness, Beach FM 106.3, Café Lane, Captured By Friday Photography, Kāpiti Business Projects, Kāpiti Chocolate Factory, Kāpiti Law, Kāpiti Party Hire, Kāpiti Pure Water, Kāpiti News, Paekākāriki Pops, Peter Jackson Plumbing, R-Line, Shoe Clinic, SignCraft Kāpiti, Speedy Signs Kāpiti-Porirua and Founder, Web Genius.

© Scoop Media

