Friends Like Her Premieres Tonight On ThreeNow

Monday 15 April 2024 – Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ today launches the hotly anticipated local drama series Friends Like Her on ThreeNow and Three.

Created by award-winning television writer and best-selling author, Sarah-Kate Lynch and starring Kiwi phenomenon, Morgana O’Reilly (currently filming the third series of juggernaut HBO series White Lotus, Rake, Wentworth, Neighbours), alongside well-known Australian actress Tess Haubrich (Escape from Spiderhead, Treadstone, Last King of the Cross), Friends Like Her is a six-part psychological dramathat tells the story of a friendship that turns toxic when a surrogacy deal goes wrong in Kaikōura, a town already split in two by the devastating earthquake.

Jarod Rawiri(The Brokenwood Mysteries, Shortland Street, Ahikāroa) andVinnie Bennett(F9: The Fast Saga, Human Traces, Good Grief) play Liam and Rob, brothers who are married to the BFFs. Rounding out the ensemble cast are a stellar line-up of some of Aotearoa’s top actors includingElizabeth Hawthorne, Vanessa Rare, James Trevena, JJ Fong, Jodie Rimmer, Amelia Reid-Meredith, Dahnu Graham,along with up-and-coming teen actorKirimaia Noel.

The series was filmed on location in Kaikōura in mid-2023, contributing a significant boost to the local area economy during the shoot period. Smaller components were filmed in studio in Auckland.

Friends Like Her series producer is Steven Zanoski (Bad Mothers, Filthy Rich, Shortland Street) and series director is Josh Frizzell (Westside, The Brokenwood Mysteries, Under the Vines). Executive Producers include Philip Smith (CEO of Great Southern Television) along with Vicki Keogh, Senior Director Commissioning Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ and Tina McLaren, Senior Commissioner Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ as well as Kathleen Anderson, Annabelle Lee-Mather, Mary-Ann Carroll and Sarah-Kate Lynch.

Friends Like Her was produced by Great Southern Television for Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ. The series was made with support from NZ On Air and in association with Fifth Season, who are handling international distribution.

Friends Like Her is available to stream first on ThreeNow and on Three at 8.40pm tonight, Monday 15 April.

