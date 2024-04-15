NE-YO Announces Australia & New Zealand Leg Of “Champagne & Roses” Tour With Special Guest Lloyd

Today, three-time, GRAMMY® Award-winning hitmaker NE-YO announces the Australia and New Zealand leg of his globally successful Champagne & Roses Tour. He will be joined by very special guest Lloyd.

The Champagne & Roses Tour kicks off on September 26 at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena, followed by Adelaide Entertainment Centre on September 28, RAC Arena Perth on September 29, Brisbane Entertainment Centre on October 2, and Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on October 3. The tour then heads to New Zealand for a show at Auckland’s Spark Arena on October 5.

General public tickets go on sale at 11am, Monday, April 22.

One NZ customers can be among the first to secure tickets during a 48 hour presale for all New Zealand shows, starting 10am local Wednesday, April 17. Head to one.nz/rewards.

Mastercard cardholders have special access to presale tickets in Australia & New Zealand starting from Wednesday, April 17, 10am until Friday, April 19, 10am. Preferred ticket access is available to Mastercard cardholders in Australia on Monday, April 22, 11am. Visit www.priceless.com/music to find out more.

My Live Nation members can secure tickets during the pre-sale which commences at 11am on Friday April 19, and concludes at 10am on Monday, April 22.

For complete tour & ticket information, visit: livenation.com.au & livenation.co.nz

ABOUT NE-YO

NE-YO is a three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning R&B hitmaker, iconic songwriter, actor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist whose illustrious catalog has generated a combined total of 23 billion streams worldwide.

His debut single, 2005’s “So Sick,” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was certified quadruple-platinum. Since then, the Motown Records/Compound Entertainment recording artist has racked up a collection of global hits including “Sexy Love,” “Closer,” “Because of You,” “Miss Independent,” and “Push Back” [feat. Bebe Rexha and Stefflon Don].”

Additionally, NE-YO has proven to be as powerful with his pen as he is in the recording studio and on stage, penning bangers like Rihanna’s “Unfaithful,” “Russian Roulette,” and “Take a Bow,” along with Beyoncé’s 2006 breakup anthem “Irreplaceable” and songs for such artists as Jennifer Hudson, Usher, Carrie Underwood, Celine Dion and Mario among others.

The multihyphenate has also leveraged his platform as a musician to pivot into acting. His film and television credits include NBC’s World of Dance, Netflix’s Dance Monsters, Empire, Stomp the Yard, Save the Last Dance, Battle: Los Angeles, George Lucas' Red Tails, The Wiz Live!, Starz’ Step Up: High Water, Hip Hop Family Christmas Wedding and The Sound of Christmas. He will be starring in the upcoming season of 50 Cent’s acclaimed drama series BMF on STARZ.

ABOUT LLOYD

Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, and raised in Decatur, Georgia, Lloyd is a multi-platinum R&B singer-songwriter, rapper, dancer and actor. Getting his start as a member of the teen pop group N-Toon, Lloyd began his solo career in 2003 and subsequently signed a record deal with Murder Inc. Records. In 2004, Lloyd dropped his debut single “Southside,” the title-track from his debut album. The R&B anthem quickly charted on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and became a Top 40 hit. The rising star found mainstream success with his sophomore album, “Street Love” (2007), which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart and produced the smash hits “You” (featuring Lil Wayne) and “Get It Shawty.”

Lloyd continued to top charts with his third album “Lesson in Love” (2008), and his feature on Young Money’s hit single “BedRock” propelled him into the spotlight. Following the release of “King of Hearts” (2011), Lloyd went on a five-year hiatus. He reemerged in 2016 with “Tru,” an introspective, blues-inspired record with 100 million cumulative streams. In 2019, Lloyd joined an all-star lineup of early-2000s artists for The Millennium Tour, which quickly became one of the year's most popular shows. Throughout his career, Lloyd’s artistry has evolved and matured, but he never fails to deliver an entertaining show.

