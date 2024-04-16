GRETA VAN FLEET Announce Australian And New Zealand Tour Dates As Part Of Their Starcatcher World Tour

Grammy Award Winning U.S. Rock act GRETA VAN FLEET are set to make their highly anticipated return to Australian and New Zealand shores this August for the first time since 2019. GRETA VAN FLEET will open their tour at Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane on August 21st before heading to Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on August 24th and the Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne on August 27th before jumping over the ditch to Auckland to play Spark Arena on August 30th.

Tickets for all shows go on sale on Friday, April 19 at 1pm.

Artist Fan Club pre-sale begins Tuesday April 16 at 12pm.

My Live Nation members can secure tickets first during the exclusive pre-sale beginning Wednesday April 17 at 12pm.

Australia and New Zealand are in the firing line of the hugely successful Starcatcher World Tour!

The tour, produced by Live Nation, saw the band hit the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York, The Forum in Los Angeles as well as London’s OVO Arena Wembley. The tour has seen them roll through the U.S., Europe and U.K. before heading back to the U.S. then on to the festival scene in Europe and Japan before landing in Australia.

The Frankenmuth, Michigan natives formed in 2012, consisting of brothers - vocalist Josh Kiszka, guitarist Jake Kiszka and bassist/keyboardist Sam Kiszka – who were then joined by drummer Danny Wagner. The band announced their arrival on the scene in a massive way in 2017 with their EP From The Fires, which won Best Rock Album at the 61st Grammy Awards.

Their meteoric rise continued with the release of their critically acclaimed sophomore album The Battle at Garden’s Gate which was released in 2021 and debuted at #1 Billboard Rock Album, #1 Billboard Hard Rock Album, #1 Billboard Vinyl Album, #2 Billboard Top Album Sales and in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200. 2023’s Starcatcher album also crashed into the Billboard Top 200 chart at #8 which has seen GRETA VAN FLEET entrenched as a fully-fledged Rock Powerhouse!

Starcatcher was written and recorded by the band - alongside Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile). Recorded at the legendary RCA Studios in Nashville, the band utilized the large recording room to capture the pure energy of their world-renowned live performances.

Throughout the ten-song collection the band explores the duality of fantasy versus reality and the contrast between light and darkness. “We had this idea that we wanted to tell these stories to build a universe,” says Danny Wagner. “We wanted to introduce characters and motifs and these ideas that would come about here and there throughout our careers through this world.”

The band took multiple concepts from critically acclaimed sophomore album The Battle at Garden’s Gate and brought them into Starcatcher, although Sam Kiszka’s take on the new record’s big ideas hint instead at new beginnings.

“When I imagine the world of Starcatcher, I think of the cosmos,” he says. “It makes me ask a lot of questions, like ‘Where did we come from?’ or ‘What are we doing here?’ But it’s also questions like, ‘What is this consciousness that we have, and where did it come from?’”

With Starcatcher the band has definitely managed to capture their live energy in the recording studio.

They have performed across multiple continents, sold over 3.5 million records, one million tickets worldwide and amassed well over 2 billion streams! They have performed on late night television shows such as “Saturday Night Live,” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” whilst dazzling live audiences at major festivals such as Lollapalooza, Coachella, Pinkpop and Rock Werchter.

