100 Days To The Paris 2024 Olympic Games

This morning the New Zealand Team celebrated 100 days to go to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

We were thrilled to be joined by a group of athletes as we celebrated the occasion with a cultural ceremony led by Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei. During the morning the New Zealand Team Olympic Kakahu, Te Māhutonga (cloak, worn in the Opening Ceremony) was formally passed from the Winter Olympic Team to the Summer Olympic Team. It is go time!

The Olympic Games is the pinnacle of world sport and the 100 days mark is a really significant milestone for our athletes. This is where preparation and training reach their peak.

Our athletes know what they need to do, they have their plans, and now it’s about ensuring they’ve done everything they possibly can to perform to the best of their abilities in just over three months-time. Behind the scenes, we're working hard to ensure we can provide the best possible environment to allow them to perform to their potential. Your support is valued by us, and by our athletes.

We're set to be represented by around 185 athletes in Paris, competing across approximately 22 sports from July 26th to August 11th.

This is the biggest sporting event in the world in one of the most beautiful and iconic cities in the world and we're excited to get there, pull on the fern and show the world what we're capable of.

New Olympic Kākahu Unveiled

A beautiful new Olympic kākahu (cloak) was yesterday unveiled and blessed by Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII at Turangawaewae Marae.

NZOC Kuia and Order Holder, Ranui Ngarimu, led the creation of the new kākahu, which has been entirely hand woven and took around 16-months of work to complete.

She has named the kākahu 'Te Hono ki Matariki'. Alongside Te Māhutonga, they will be worn by the New Zealand Team’s flagbearers at the Opening Ceremony of upcoming Olympic Games (summer and winter).

“The kākahu is a symbol of the Māori traditions at the core of our unique team culture. It is worn by the leaders of our team and is seen by millions around the world as the New Zealand Team walks into the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games," said NZOC President Liz Dawson.

“It is the perfect symbol to represent our team and we extend our thanks to Ranui Ngarimu for the creation of this taonga and to Kiingi Tuheitia for his blessing.”

