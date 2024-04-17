Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Schkeuditzer Kreuz Shares New Video And Digital Single, ‘Ratchet’

Wednesday, 17 April 2024, 2:54 pm
Press Release: UTM Music Group

A demented, rollicking, hip hop-infused avant-industrial synth crust cabaret; ‘Ratchet’ by Schkeuditzer Kreuz has premiered twice in the last 48 hours, via CVLT Nation (North America) and HEAVY Magazine (Australia). 

‘Ratchet’ is the new video and digital single from Australian-based “Industrial Synth Crust” outfit Schkeuditzer Kreuz, alias Kieren Hills, and the third and final promo single from latest album, No Life Left. The video is produced and directed by David Xuereb of Sydney’s Grim Reflections.

