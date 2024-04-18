Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
See Mime Maestro, Trygve Wakenshaw At Toitoi!

Thursday, 18 April 2024, 5:16 am
Press Release: Toitoi - Hawkes Bay Arts And Events Centre

Mad, risqué, uniquely eccentric and one of Hastings' very own, Trygve (pronounced 'trigvee') Wakenshaw, is coming to Toitoi this June!

Trygve is an internationally, critically acclaimed, award-winning, and Gaulier-trained clown, who has been touted the genre's "hip new icon" ( Guardian).

Raised in Hawke’s Bay, the now Prague-based, mime maestro has shared his beautifully-strange, stream-of-consciousness idiocy, Nautilus, at festivals and venues all over the world.

This brilliant show features a cast of various animal characters, a very naughty man, and an answer to the immortal question: why did the chicken cross the road?

Prepare to observe open-mouthed as Trygve's long-limbed body shapeshifts into a multitude of characters, scenarios, and jokes at a finger-snapping pace.

"So magical, so delightfully playful. Wakenshaw leaves his audience slack-jawed with admiration" ( Scotsman).

Don't miss out on this energetic and hilarious show on Friday 14 June, 7pm at Toitoi - Opera House!

Time Out - Best Comedy of 2014

Edinburgh Underbelly Award 2014

New Zealand International Comedy Festival – Best Comedy 2014

Adelaide Fringe – Best Comedy 2015

Perth Fringe – Best Comedy 2015

Busan International Comedy Festival - Best International Act 2016

One Night Only

Friday 14 June, 7pm

Concession: $20

Adult: $30

