See Mime Maestro, Trygve Wakenshaw At Toitoi!
Mad, risqué, uniquely eccentric and one of Hastings' very own, Trygve (pronounced 'trigvee') Wakenshaw, is coming to Toitoi this June!
Trygve is an internationally, critically acclaimed, award-winning, and Gaulier-trained clown, who has been touted the genre's "hip new icon" ( Guardian).
Raised in Hawke’s Bay, the now Prague-based, mime maestro has shared his beautifully-strange, stream-of-consciousness idiocy, Nautilus, at festivals and venues all over the world.
This brilliant show features a cast of various animal characters, a very naughty man, and an answer to the immortal question: why did the chicken cross the road?
Prepare to observe open-mouthed as Trygve's long-limbed body shapeshifts into a multitude of characters, scenarios, and jokes at a finger-snapping pace.
"So magical, so delightfully playful. Wakenshaw leaves his audience slack-jawed with admiration" ( Scotsman).
Don't miss out on this energetic and hilarious show on Friday 14 June, 7pm at Toitoi - Opera House!
Time Out - Best Comedy of 2014
Edinburgh Underbelly Award 2014
New Zealand International Comedy Festival – Best Comedy 2014
Adelaide Fringe – Best Comedy 2015
Perth Fringe – Best Comedy 2015
Busan International Comedy Festival - Best International Act 2016
One Night Only
Friday 14 June, 7pm
Concession: $20
Adult: $30