Anzac Day 2024: Lest We Forget

Commemorate and honour the New Zealanders who have served – and are still serving – our country, at Anzac Day events around Pōneke.

Anzac Day is held annually on 25 April, the anniversary of New Zealand and Australian soldiers landing on the Gallipoli Peninsula in 1915.

There are a range of services across the city, starting at the Pukeahu National War Memorial:

• 6am - A Dawn Service will be held at the Pukeahu National War Memorial.

• 9am - There will be a Wellington Citizens' Wreath Laying Service at the Cenotaph Precinct (corner of Lambton Quay and Bowen Street). In case of bad weather, the event will be moved to the Wellington Cathedral of St Paul. See the Council Facebook page facebook.com/wellingtoncitycouncil for updates.

• 11am - The Anzac Day National Commemoration Service will take place at Pukeahu National War Memorial.

• 2.30pm - There will be a Wreath Laying Service at Ataturk Memorial in Tarakena Bay, Strathmore.

• 5pm - The Last Post will be played at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park.

There will also be some road closures around the Pukeahu War Memorial and the Cenotaph on Thursday 25 April, and parking restrictions will be in place. Visit wellington.govt.nz/street-event-closure for more information.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

View the full list of services around the region on the WRSA website.

Other events:

Pukeahu Park Whānau Open Day

Saturday 20 April | 10am - 1pm

Pukeahu Education Centre, 191 Tory Street

Free

Explore and learn about our Anzac history at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park. More information on the event listing.

The U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific Band

Wednesday 24 April | 5pm

Pukeahu National War Memorial Park

Free

The U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific Band, stationed at Marine Corps Base Hawaii Kaneohe Bay, will present a memorable evening of musical entertainment. Find out more on the event listing.

Wrights Hill Fortress - ANZAC Day Open Day

Thursday 25 April | 10am-4pm

50 Wrights Hill Road, Karori

Family entertainment plus history at the Wrights Hill Fortress Open Day. More information on the event’s Eventfinda listing.

Holiday hours:

Wellington City Council’s services and facilities change slightly on public holidays, so just a reminder that:

• Rubbish and recycling collections will occur as per normal on Anzac Day (Thursday 25 April).

• On street metered parking is free on Anzac Day.

• Some facilities and services may have reduced hours or may be closed, you can find out more on the Council’s holiday hours section wellington.govt.nz/holiday-hours.

© Scoop Media

