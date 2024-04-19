Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Rangitāne Kapa Haka Celebrates Remarkable Growth Over The Last 10 Years

Friday, 19 April 2024, 1:54 pm
Press Release: Te Matatini

A significant increase of kapa haka teams performing at the Rangitāne senior kapa haka regionals this weekend in the Manawatu is a result of the hard work from the regional committee to grow kapa haka in the district.

Ten years ago, the regional event in Rangitāne had five teams perform on the stage, and tomorrow 14 teams will perform, with the top four teams qualifying to compete at the next Te Matatini National Festival in 2025 in Ngāmotu/New Plymouth.

Te Matatini Rangitāne delegate, Chris Whaiapu, says the significant increase is a testament to the commitment of the Rangitāne kapa haka committee to preserve and promote kapa haka and the Māori culture.

“It’s been a build-up and a strategy that the committee wanted to focus on for the last ten years. It’s humbling that the region has responded in such a positive way to support the kaupapa,” he says.

“What began as a modest gathering has flourished into a vibrant platform where our community can come together to honour our heritage, showcase our talent, and celebrate Māori culture.”

Chris says that each group will bring their own unique flair and will no doubt share stories that are relevant to the current political climate and pay tribute to the local kaumatua who have recently passed.

“I’m looking forward to seeing our people come together, to share in a day of kotahitanga, Māoritanga, and kapa haka.”

The Rangitāne Senior Kapa Haka Regionals will be held 20 April 2024 at the Fly Arena, Palmerston North.

