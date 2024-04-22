Juicy Fest 2025 - Fast And Furious Star Heading To Four Cities In New Zealand

International rapper and movie star Ludacris is heading to New Zealand to perform for the first time as part of Juicy Fest 2025, and he’ll be joined by some of R&B and hip-hop’s most influential stars.

The Juicy Fest 2025 line-up can now be revealed, featuring American hip-hop and R&B icons, legends and stars including Ludacris, Akon, Tyga, Keyshia Cole, Omarion, Fat Joe, SWV, Blackstreet and Jacquees.

Juicy Fest is a R18 one-day festival, scheduled for four shows across New Zealand in January 2025. The tour will begin in Christchurch on January 8, before moving on to Wellington on January 10, Auckland on January 11 and Tauranga on January 12. Juicy Fest then heads across the ditch for four shows in Australia.

Ludacris is a three-time Grammy award-winning, 20-time Grammy-nominated hip-hop icon who has etched his mark into music history. With some of his biggest hits including ‘What’s Your Fantasy’, ‘Pimpin’ All Over The World’, ‘Area Codes’, ‘Runaway Love’, ‘My Chick Bad’, ‘Rollout’, and ‘Standup’, ‘Good Lovin’, ‘Get Back’, ‘Money Maker’, ‘How Low’, and ‘Act a Fool’, Ludacris is sure to be a crowd favourite. He has collaborated with some of the world’s most well-known artists, from Justin Bieber and Carrie Underwood to Usher, Mary J Blige and Nicki Minaj to name a few. On top of his musical accomplishments, Ludacris is a certified movie star as a core member of one of the longest movie franchises - Fast and Furious - playing Tej Parker.

Akon is a multi-genre artist who has hits spread across pop, R&B, hip hop and dance and collaborations with some of the biggest artists such as Michael Jackson, Eminem, Lady Gaga and Snoop Dogg. His mass appeal will for sure be taking fans back in time.

Tyga has been a consistent part of the hip hop genre ever since he released ‘Rack City’ back in 2011. Since then he has released multiple chart-topping hits - ‘Ice Cream Man’, ‘Ayo’ with Chris Brown, ‘Loco Contigo’ with DJ Snake and J Balvin, ‘Freaky Deaky’, with Doja Cat and the ever popular ‘Taste’ with rapper Offset, which has more than 1.3 billion streams on Spotify.

Keyshia Cole’s 2005 hit single and heartbreak anthem ‘Love’ has had a massive resurgence in popularity nearly 20 years later, finding new life with a new generation all thanks to social media platform TikTok.

SWV and Blackstreet are among the most influential groups of the 1990s and today, are recognised as among the greats of R&B music. SWV, or Sisters With Voices, are responsible for R&B classics and hit singles like ‘Weak’, ‘Right Here’, ‘I'm So Into You’, ‘You're the One’, and ‘Can We’ to name a few, while Blackstreet brought us the cultural phenomenon that is ‘No Diggity’, as well as hits ‘Booti Call’ and ‘Before I Let You Go’, ‘Don’t Leave’ and ‘Fix’.

Fat Joe is a titan in the world of hip hop, cementing himself as one of the genre's most recognisable figures, renowned for his lyrical prowess and chart-topping hits. With bangers such as ‘All the Way Up’, ‘Lean Back’, ‘What’s Luv,’ ‘Make It Rain’ and ‘Get It Poppin’, the South Bronx native will bring nostalgia for many.

Omarion and Jacquees round out the line-up announcement - two smooth R&B singers with impressive careers. Omarion’s career spans over two decades, achieving significant success both as a solo artist and as part of the acclaimed group B2K, with hits such as ‘Uh Huh’, ‘Bump, Bump, Bump’, ‘Girlfriend’ ‘Ice Box’, ‘Entourage’ and ‘Post to Be’ under his belt. Jaquees’ discography includes ‘Come Thru’, ‘At the Club’, ‘B.E.D.’ and ‘You’.

Juicy Fest promoters Matthew Spratt and Glenn Meikle say the 2025 line-up has been put together with good vibes and positive memories in mind.

“This year’s line-up is packed with artists responsible for some of R&B and hip hop’s biggest hits of the 1990s, 2000s and 2010s and we’re excited to see the crowd respond to the high energy of our artists,” Spratt says.

“Every year we are excited to bring another line-up to New Zealand and we believe we’ve come up with a high calibre group of artists that people will be excited to see,” Meikle says.

“We’ve locked in some of the biggest names in R&B and hip-hop from the 1990s and 2000s era and they’re just excited about coming to New Zealand as we are to be hosting them,” Spratt says.

Juicy Fest 2025 will provide a sense of nostalgia for everyone who loves the R&B and hip-hop sounds of the 90s, 2000s and 2010s.

Those who have pre-registered for tickets will have 24 hours to purchase tickets before they are released to the public, from 6pm on Wednesday, May 1.

General public sales start at 6pm on Thursday, May 2, 2024.

