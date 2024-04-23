Thom Yorke Confidenza (Score For Daniele Luchetti’s Film) Set For Release On April 26 Via Xl Recordings

Thom Yorke Photo Credit: Steve Tanner

In January it was revealed that Thom Yorke composed the original score for Daniele Luchetti’s film Confidenza, an adaptation of the Italian drama based on Domenico Starnone’s novel of the same name. Today XL Recordings announces that Thom Yorke’s Confidenza original soundtrack will be released digitally on April 26, with vinyl and CD to follow on July 12. Premiering today is music visual for single 'Knife Edge,' starring Elio Germano and Federica Rosellini, featuring its sequence from the film re-cut by Confidenza editor Ael Dallier Vega, and a b-side track titled ' Prize Giving.' The score’s intro track 'The Big City' was teased by Yorke in February within his playlist for The Smile’s BBC 6 Music Artist in Residence series.

Confidenza follows Yorke’s previous full-length score and original soundtrack for Luca Guadagnino’s 2018 Suspiria remake, Suspirium receiving a GRAMMY-nomination for Best Song Written for Visual Media. Produced by Sam Petts-Davies (Suspiria, The Smile Wall Of Eyes), Confidenza sees Petts-Davies and Yorke working again with the London Contemporary Orchestra alongside a jazz ensemble which included Robert Stillman and fellow The Smile bandmate Tom Skinner. In 2019 Yorke contributed music to Edward Norton’s Motherless Brooklyn and in 2022 he wrote two original tracks for the series finale of Peaky Blinders.

As of late, Yorke has been touring with The Smile (Tom Skinner, Jonny Greenwood, Thom Yorke), who released their second studio-album Wall Of Eyes in January which follows the band’s 2022-debut album A Light For Attracting Attention. On the band’s most recent tour run in March, the prolific trio debuted even more new The Smile music across various shows.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

