Trampoline Athletes Dylan Schmidt And Maddie Davidson Named To New Zealand Olympic Team

Tokyo 2020 Bronze medallist Dylan Schmidt has been named to the New Zealand Team for Paris 2024, where he’ll be hunting another Olympic medal.

He’s joined by Maddie Davidson, who's been named for her second Olympic Games following Tokyo 2020, where she became the first ever woman to compete in trampoline for New Zealand at Games.

Paris will be the third Olympic Games for 27-year-old Schmidt, who was crowned World Champion in 2022.

“It’s crazy that it’s my third Olympics, it’s flown by,” said Schmidt.

“To go to my third Games and have the chance to do something special is pretty amazing and I really love being part of the wider New Zealand Team.”

Schmidt says he’s feeling in good form, having recently finished in fourth place at the Cottbus World Cup in Germany.

“Performing at my peak should get me right up top in Paris.

“If I can do that it puts me in the mix for the podium and even the top spot. Ultimately, I’m there to be happy with my performance and if I’m happy I’ll be in the mix. I really just want to enjoy it have fun and put out a performance I’m proud of.”

The Auckland based athlete was crowned World Champion in 2022, executing a brilliant routine for a score of 60.720.

"That was a special moment," said Schmidt.

"It's a great one to look back on but right now I'm focussed on the job ahead and doing everything I can to prepare for Paris."

Davidson, who is based in Christchurch and trains at Olympia Gymnastic Sports, says she’s thrilled to be off to her second Olympic Games.

“It’s pretty special, the first time was a real whirlwind so to do it a second time is great,” said Davidson.

“I’d love to make the final in Paris, things are going really well in training so we’re definitely heading in the right direction.”

The 25-year-old narrowly missed out on the final in Tokyo, placing 10th overall.

NZOC Nicki Nicol extended her congratulations to the athletes.

“Well done to both Dylan and Maddie, I know it’s been a big few years of competition and training and it’s fantastic to have them both back for another Olympic campaign," said Nicol.

"We wish them all the best for the rest of their preparation and look forward to seeing them wear the fern and compete in Paris in a few months time."

The trampoline competition at Paris 2024 will be contested on August 2nd.

