Poem For Ben Schrader

Citta del Schrader - In the knowing

It’s true then, Ben

historians don’t retire

gifted resuscitations

of necessary urban form

conserve themselves,

reconstructed by you

forming kindred spirits

cities survive civilisations

rising again, and again, and again

gifted mastery and intelligence

like street lights ... and kith and kin

running through your veins

for them, with them, in them

what is known you helped to know

kind historian, kind and lovely man.

