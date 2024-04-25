Acclaimed British Singer-songwriter JP Cooper Announces His First Ever Auckland Show This November

JP Cooper (Photo Supplied)

A well respected artist of great depth with a voice and songs to match, this will be JP Cooper’s first ever New Zealand show, as part of his 2024 World Tour which includes an extensive run of dates across five of the seven continents.

Performing music from his acclaimed albums RAISED UNDER GREY SKIES and SHE, the show will also feature new music taken from his forthcoming third album due for release later this year.

“I’m so so happy to announce that I’ll be embarking on a bit of a world tour soon. It will be in support of my new album and I’m getting to visit a few places that I’ve never been to before. New Zealand, I can’t wait to be in your beautiful country, it will be the furthest I've travelled. I’ll be playing songs from my forthcoming album as well as favourites from my last few releases. Looking forward to seeing you guys out there”, says JP Cooper.

The Manchester-born troubadour has done the legwork, writing hundreds of songs as a solo artist as well as working with a wide variety of collaborators, resulting in a couple of global hits-that-will-not-die.

‘Perfect Strangers’ with Jonas Blue has over 2 billion worldwide streams to date, and his own ‘September Song’ is now closing in on 1 billion worldwide streams, not to mention a handful of his own songs streaming in the 100’s of millions.

And he’s ticked all the boxes when it comes to music industry milestones. The singer-songwriter’s 2017 debut album Raised Under Grey Skies has sold in old-fashioned numbers: one and a half million copies at time of writing. His 18 million monthly listeners, across all DSPs, have contributed to a grand – very grand – total of almost six billion total streams and counting.

Here in New Zealand, his soulful voice has seen Top 10 hit singles ‘Perfect Strangers’ reach 3x Platinum and ‘September Song’ 2x Platinum, while Raised Under Grey Skies enjoys Gold status.

Following the release of his debut album, JP released the hugely successful EP Too Close; the global hit song 'Sing It With Me' ft.Astrid S; and 2022’s album SHE, featuring the rootsy, gospel-tinged single 'Holy Water', all the while collaborating with a wide variety of artists including Bugsy Malone, Gabrielle Aplin, Swiss Hip Hop legend Stress, French-Lebanese Jazz trumpet superstar Ibrahim Maalouf, and Stefflon Don.

With his third album poised for release later this year, and about to embark on his biggest global tour yet, 2024 promises to be JP’s most exciting year to date.

Having built a successful international solo career based on a combination of pure songcraft and relentless graft, New Zealand fans are in for a treat! Make sure to round up your friends and whānau and secure your tickets to see JP Cooper live this November!

(Photo Supplied)

JP Cooper is set to perform in New Zealand on the following date:

AUCKLAND

TUESDAY 12 NOVEMBER

POWERSTATION



Tickets On-Sale Friday 26th April At 10:00am NZST

Available from www.destroyalllines.com

